Nigerian comic skit maker, actor and activist Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he attended four universities before he could bag a degree in theatre arts and film studies.

The 28-year-old comedian revealed this on his Twitter handle while sharing some facts about himself.

Popular for his “Sugar daddy” role in his comedy skits, Mr Macaroni revealed that he hails from Abeokuta Ogun State, but he was born and raised in Lagos State.

He wrote: “So here are some facts about me. For those that keep asking. These are pure facts. If you have questions, you can ask.

I am Adebowale Adedayo, born in Lagos on the 3rd day of May 1993. Into a Muslim and Christian Family. I answer David and Ibrahim.”

“My state of Origin is Ogun. I’m from Abeokuta precisely. I attended Tendercare International Nursery and Primary school in Ojota, Ogudu. Now at Magodo here.

“So I will be an Ojota/Magodo boy. I started secondary school in 2002. Babcock University High School.”

Mr Macaroni said that he went to four universities between 2009 to 2013.

He said that he had gained admission into LeadCity University in 2009, where he was studying law not until he left the school at 200 level due to accreditation issues.

In 2011, he also noted, he went to North American University Cotonou to continue his law programme but couldn’t finish for some reasons which led him to Afe Babalola University in 2012, where he started studying Theater Arts, a course he described as his first love.

However, according to him, he moved from Afe Babalola University to Redeemer’s University in 2013 to continue studying Theatre Arts.

He said, “I went to 4 Universities.

I gained admission into LeadCity University in 2009. I was studying law at the time. In 200L, our school had accreditation issues, we started to protest, things got hot. I had to leave school. Lol. I miss City sha. A sweet school like this.

“From there, I went to Houdegbe North American University Cotonou in 2011. I was still studying law there… I cos small wahala, I had to leave. From there I went to Afe Babalola University in 2012… it was there I decided to go back to my first love; Theatre. As Law don tire me.”

“One thing led to the other, I had to leave ABUAD

And that was when I went to Redeemer’s University in 2013 to study Theatre Arts. Small wahala happen. But everything settles las… I finished there and got my certificate and the rest is history. ”

Life after School

Mr Macaroni finished his one-year compulsory national youth service On March 5, 2020.

He completed his secondary school in 2009. He was mobilised for National Youth Service in 2019.

Although he was already making waves before his service year, he became a household name after his active participation in the EndSARs protest, and his activism for good governance.

Mr Macaroni was among the 40 protesters including passers-by, who were arrested for defying the Lagos State directive against the protest.

They were arraigned before a mobile court in Yaba by the police and later granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with sureties in like sum.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mr Macaroni recounted his experience and revealed that he had filed a lawsuit to that effect in March.

Mr Macaroni recently featured in two big-screen movies, which include Ponzi (2021) and Ayinla (2021).

He also stars in the TV adaptation of Femi Adebayo’s comedy series ‘Ile Alayo’.