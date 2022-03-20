Nigerians have been asked to prepare for what is arguably the most prestigious award ceremony in Nollywood, the eighth edition of their Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), happening on May 14.

The annual event celebrates the efforts and talent of actors, producers, directors, and other film professionals. It is making a comeback after its inability to hold in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award organisers, Multichoice, have also announced that the eight-day event leading to the awards gala night will begin on May 7. While the award gala is scheduled to hold on May 14.

Speaking on the event, the Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Group, Busola Tejumola, said: “We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for.”

Before we get to see tears of joy rolling down the faces of our favourite actors, or feel tensed when presenters say the words, “And the winner is,” let’s focus on the recently announced nomination list.

Nominees of the 33 categories were announced on Saturday during a live stream hosted by Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim Effiong.

The duo announced the nominees in 33 categories including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator category.

They also announced that the viewers will decide a total of 12 categories while the awards’ panel headed by seasoned filmmaker, Victor Okhai, will select the other 21 categories.

This winner of the Pepsi-sponsored Best Soundtrack category will take home N1 million.

Here is the full nomination list.

Best Actress in A Comedy

Bimbo Ademoye (Breaded Life)

Bisola Aiyeola (Dwindle)

Funke Akindele (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Nancy Isime (Kambili – The Whole 30 Yards_

Nse Nkpe Etim (Quams Money)

Sarah Hassan (Just In Time)

Best Actor in A Comedy

Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry (Dwindle)

Deyemi Okanlawon (Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Femi Adebayo (Progressive Tailors Club)

Gideon Okeke (Loving Rona)

Shawn Faqua (Soole)

Timini Egbuson (Ponzi)

Williams Uchemba (Dear Affy)

Best Supporting Actress

Bisola Aiyeola (Sugar Rush)

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha (Omo Ghetto: The Saga))

Clarion Chukwurah (Amina)

Enado Odigie (The New Normal)

Mercy Johnson (The New Normal)

Mumbi Maina (La Femme Anjola)

Best Supporting Actor

Adjete Anang (Gold Coast Lounge)

Bucci Franklin (Rattlesnake)

Eric Roberts (A Soldier’s Story)

Magaji Mijinyawa (Amina)

Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo)

Tope Tedela (Country Hard)

Best Actress in A Drama

Asabe Madaki (Voiceless)

Bisola Aiyeola (This Lady Called Life)

Genoveva Umeh (A Tune Away)

Kehinde Bankole (Dear Affy)

Meg Otanwa (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Nancy Isime (Superstar)

Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story)

Best Actor in A Drama

Efa Iwara (This Lady Called Life)

Eyinna Nwigwe (Dear Affy)

Femi Jacobs (Introducing the Kujus)

Gabriel Afolayan (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Stan Nze (Rattlesnake)

Timini Egbuson (Introducing the Kujus)

Best Short Film or Online Video

Abimbola Craig (Fractured)

Korede Olayinka (Kiitan)

Mary Nsikanabasi Uyoh (Something About Zee)

Nicholas ‘Big Ghun’ Nartey (Koro)

Ozor Uche (Ounje Ale)

Sandra Tetteh (Dices)

Taiwo Ogunnimo (I Am the Prostitute Mama Described)

Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba

Bukunmi Oluwasina (Jankariwo)

David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy (Alaise)

Olamide Akinmolayan (Balokun)

Olapeju Wahab (Ijolewa)

Samuel Oniyitan (Abeke)

Wunmi Ajiboye (Arodan)

Best Indigenous Language – Hausa

Abdulkadir Nuhu Aminu (Tsangayar Asali)

Abubakar Bashir Maishadda (Sarki Goma Zamani Goma)

Abubakar Bashir Maishadda (Bana Bakwai)

Diane Russet And Ayo Newo (Bayi)

Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)

Best Indigenous Language – Igbo

Oma Nnadi (Udene)

Uche Nnanna Maduka (Nne-Ka)

Victor Iyke (Uhuruchi-Sunset)

Victor Onwudiwe and Ugomma Onwe (Echezona)

Best Indigenous Language – Swahili

Obambo (Freddy Feruzi)

Jaramandia (Dennis Humphrey, Bernard Kahindi)

Rishai (Omar Hamza Hassan)

Best Art Director

Adeoye Adetunji (Introducing the Kuju’s)

Chima Adighije (One Lagos Night)

Chris Udomi (Day of Destiny)

Ediri Okwa (The Smart Money Woman)

Mayowa Labiran (The Mystic River)

Pat Nebo (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story)

Tunji Afolayan (Amina)

Best Costume Designer

Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto-The Saga)

Isoken Ogiemwonyi (The Smart Money Woman)

Millicent T. Jack (Amina)

Obijie Oru (The Mystic River)

Titi Aina Raji (Voiceless)

Yoanna ‘Pepper’ Chikezie (Nneka The Pretty Serpent)

Yolanda Okereke (La Femme Anjola)

Best Lighting Designer

Fei Mustapha (Dear Affy)

Godwin Lawani (Light In The Dark)

Jaco Strauss (The White Line)

Mathew Yusuf (Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story)

Mathew Yusuf (Nneka the Pretty Serpent)

Stanley Ibegbu Okechukwu (Amina)

Yemi Awoponle (The Mystic River)

Best Picture Editor

Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time)

Jjc Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade and Valentine Chukwuma (Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Moses Inwang (Bad Comments)

Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)

Tega Salubi (Collision Course)

Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola and Moses Inwang (Lockdown)

Tunde Apalowo (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Best Sound Editor

Bayo Adepetun And Biola ‘Lala’ Olayinka (Prophetess)

Habib Adebayo Olaore (Nneka the Pretty Serpent)

Hassan Mageye (Tinka’s Story)

Jim Lively and James Nelson (Amina)

Puffy Tee (Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Tom Koroluk (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Best Sound Track

Awele Mekwunye And Bizzouch (Light In The Dark)

Boumeester Lindsay & Kagwe Mungai (Just In Time)

Collision Course

Dabs Agwom (Amina)

Larry Gaaga (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story)

Michael Pulse And Ponti Dikuua (The White Line)

Pascal Aka And Raquel (Gold Coast Lounge)

Best Make Up

Abiola Popoola (La Femme Anjola)

Adewunmi Fatai And Ayobami Abolarin (Peregun)

Balogun Abiodun Omo Ghetto (The Sage)

Carina Ojoko (Rattlesnake-The Ahanna Story)

Dagogo Diminas And Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini (Amina)

Gift Ameh (Voiceless)

Ugochinyere Ihendi (Nneka the Pretty Serpent)

Best Writer

Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula And Belinda Yanga Agedah (Little Black Book)

Chigozirim Nwanegbo (One Lagos Night)

Frank Chinedu Uba (Amina)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus’)

Toluwani Obayan And Kayode Kasum (This Lady Called Life)

Tunde Babalola (La Femme Anjola)

Tunray Femi And Damilola E. Orimogunje (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Best Cinematographer

Barnabas Emordi (Superstar)

James Amuta (Collision Course)

John Njaga Demps (Nneka the Pretty Serpent)

Muhammed Atta Ahmed (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story)

Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan and Moruf Fadaro (Amina)

Samuel Jonathan And Moruf Fadaro (The Mystic River)

Victoria Ombogo (Just In Time)

Best Movie Southern Africa

Dantagos Jimmy-Melani (Hairareb)

David Kazadi (Black Dollar)

Dumie Manyathela (Veza – The Unfolding)

Paul.S.Wilo (Maria Kristu)

Best Movie East Africa

Ayeny T. Steve (Beautiful Ashes)

Denise Kibisu Ngubuini (A Grand Little Lie)

Morocco Omari (The Girl in The Yellow Jumper)

Ndagire Mariam (My Husband’s Wife)

Raphael Emmanuel (Ugonwa Wa Kifo)

Sarah Hassan And Dolapo Adeleke (Just In Time)

Best Movie West Africa

Amina (Okey Ogunjiofor)

Breaded Life (Biodun Stephen and Tara Ajibulu)

Collision Course (Bolanle Austen-Peter and Joseph Umoibom)

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (Chris Odeh)

Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Funke Akindele Bello and Jjc Skillz)

Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story (Chris Odeh)

Tainted Canvas (Orwi Manny Ameh)

Best Overall Movie

Bolanle Austen-Peters (Collision Course)

Dolapo Adeleke And Sarah Hassan (Just In Time)

Izu Ojukwu And Okey Ogunjiofor (Amina)

Jjc Skillz And Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga)

Mildred Okwo And Rita Dominic (La Femme Anjola)

Ramsey Nouah And Chris Odeh (Rattlesnake)

Robert O. Peters and Rogers Ofime (Voiceless)

Tosin Igho And Chris Odeh (Nneka the Pretty Serpent)

Best Television Series

Arese Ugwu/Isoken Ogiemwonyi/Lala Akindoju/ Akintunde Marine Marinho (The Smart Money Woman)

Mwaka Nakweti (Bukutu)

Olawale Adetula (Little Black Book)

Olawale Adetula (My Name A-Zed)

Olufunke Akindele (Jenifa’s Diary)

Rogers Ofime (The Mystic River)

Vincent Nwachukwu (Rumour Has It Season 3)

The Multichoice Talent Factory

Abisola Aboaba (Bride Untangled)

Brian Ontiri (Rebirth)

Christine Boateng And Eric Okyerefo (Oko K3 Akueteh)

Daisy Masembe (Engaito)

Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala (Nyau)

Best Director

Bolanle Austen-Peters (Collision Course)

Ekene Som Mekwunye (Light In The Dark)

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja (Namaste Wahala)

Izu Ojukw (Amina)

Mildred Okwo (La Femme Anjola)

Ramsey Nouah (Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story)

Robert O. Peters (Voiceless)

Best Documentary

Allen Onyige (Sunset in Makoko)

Eugene Mbugua (This Love)

Femi Odugbemi (Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and The Covid 19 Pandemic in Nigeria)

Lawrence Adejumo (Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People)

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg (If Objects Could Speak)

Taiwo Adeyemi (Road2blow)

Best Online Social Content Creator

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kayamata)

Edem Victor (First Date – Mummy’s Boy)

Elozonam Ogbolu (Affiah-De Ja Vu)

Jacqueline Suowari (Of Line and Layers)

Mr Macaroni (Multi Personality Disorder)

Oga Sabinus (Mr Funny)

Taaooma (Road Rage)

Tee Kuro (Nollywood Epic Love Story 1& 2-Parody)

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Dimbo Atiya (Rishante)

Femi Odugbemi (Movement- Japa)

James Omokwe (Riona)

Tosin Igho & Rogba Arimoro (Venge)

Uche Ikejimba (Unmarried)

Uche Ikejimba (Dilemma)

Victor Sanchez Aghahowa (Enakhe)

Winifred Nwokedi (Eve)

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

Bright Okpocha and Solomon Adekunle (My Flatmates)

Funke Akindele Bello and Jjc Skillz (My Siblings & I)

Rogers Time (The Johnsons)