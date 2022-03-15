KAP Film & Television Academy, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, has announced the opening of applications for its training in film and television production.

The KAP Film and Television Academy is a film production learning institution founded by a foremost Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

The Application, which is now open to young men and women between the ages of 20 and 35 across Nigeria, is targeted at people passionate about film and television production.

Over the next three years, a total of 300,000 young Nigerians will be trained under this initiative.

Interested individuals can apply to register by visiting the KAP Academy website beginning from Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The registration and application opening follows last October’s official announcement of the landmark partnership between KAP Academy and Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works.

According to the statement signed by Mr Afolayan, the selection process will consider a gender balance ratio to allow for adequate participation of women.

Process

Mr Afolayan further noted that they would select 40 per cent of candidates from low-income backgrounds.

Successful programme applicants will become the first set of beneficiaries in the training scheme that will formally commence in April 2022.

“The academy is focused on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students,” he stated.

For successful candidates, the training will include ‘The Masterclass Series’ and two levels of certification from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design, among others, as well as practical hands-on training. The KAP Academy will be leveraging smartphone technology for the training as teaching will be conducted through a learning app.

The Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works initiative aims to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women across Africa, to access dignified work. They said they would offer free tuition and smartphone devices to students from less privileged backgrounds to ensure inclusivity.

The organisers say this would ensure that the young people enrolled in the programme have access to the tools required for digital learning.