A famous actress, Kemi Afolabi, has alerted her fans and the general public that scammers and malicious individuals take advantage of her situation and use her name and picture to defraud people.

The 43-year-old actress, in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lupus.

She also said her doctor told her that she has five more years to live and has spent one year already.

After revealing her present health status, the actress broke down in tears, saying she did not know how much time she had left.

Lupus is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its tissues. It can also be referred to as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). It can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

The actress said she could only manage the condition with medication.

Scammers

The mother-of-one shared a screenshot of the Facebook pages the scammers created to defraud unsuspecting public members.

She wrote: “It has come to my notice that some malicious individuals are taking advantage of my situation by using my name and image against my consent on Facebook. I am Kemi Afolabi/Afolabi Kemi on Facebook. I, at this moment, beckon on all my fans and lovers to disregard and report these impersonators.

‘‘Let’s ensure that unsuspecting individuals do not fall victim to fraud from these impersonators, thank you.”

Prayers

After going public with the ailment, the actress has received prayers from her colleagues and fans, who have wished her a swift recovery.

Some of the actress’ colleagues took to her comment section to shower her with prayers and encouragement amongst whom were Iyabo Ojo and Ngozie Nwosu.

Ojo apologised for not being in touch with her colleague and urged her to reject the doctor’s report.

She wrote: “I celebrate you today, my dear Kemi Afolabi, and I reject the doctor’s report concerning our life. So sorry I haven’t kept in touch with you. I knew nothing and heard nothing.”

“My heart is really heavy with this sad news, but I have faith that God will work his miracle in your life. He will not fail you.”

“I have called and left you a voice note, and I will continue to encourage you and stand with you both in the open and closet. Love you, girl.”

“Death is far away from you; you shall live long in his infinite mercy and grace, may his miraculous healing and miracle be upon you. Please say a little prayer for her.”

Nwosu, diagnosed with kidney disease in 2012, also took to the comment section to encourage the actress.

Nwosu also recounted how she battled and was healed of a kidney-related illness and prayed that God who healed her would do the same for Mrs Afolabi.

She urged Afolabi to believe that she would live more than five years the doctor predicted.

Her post read: “May the Almighty God who healed me when they thought it was over, heal you Kemi.”

“May his mercy that never ends be with you now and always for what God cannot do does not exist. Have faith, my dear.”

Afolabi made her debut in the Yoruba movie “Alagba”. However, to the surprise of many, she took a very long break away from the movie industry for nearly five years between 2008-2013.

She has featured in numerous Nigerian movies like ‘Gold Statue'(2019), ‘Capone’s Wife’ (2019), ‘Ayomi Sandra’ (2015), ‘Oreke mulero’ (2006), ‘Obinrin Ale Tinuke’ (2009), ‘Ayomi Sandra’ (2015), ‘Obinrin Ale Tinuke’ (2009) and ‘Omo pupa'(2008).