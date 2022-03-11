A famous Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, has said her doctor told her that she has five more years to live and has spent one year already.

The 43-year-old actress disclosed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The actress also said she was diagnosed with lupus.

Afolabi made her debut in the Yoruba movie “Alagba”. However, to the surprise of many, she took a very long break away from the movie industry for nearly five years between 2008-2013.

She has featured in numerous Nigerian movies like ‘Gold Statue'(2019), ‘Capone’s Wife’ (2019), ‘Ayomi Sandra’ (2015), ‘Oreke mulero’ (2006), ‘Obinrin Ale Tinuke’ (2009), ‘Ayomi Sandra’ (2015), ‘Obinrin Ale Tinuke’ (2009) and ‘Omo pupa'(2008).

Lupus disease

Lupus is an autoimmune, and inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its tissues. It can also be referred to as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). It can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

The actress said the disease can only be managed through medication.

“I have lupus. It’s not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life. I’ve spent over N1 million on treatment yet I did not get the desired result.”

She said her doctor had instructed her to stay around her loved ones since she has only but five years to live.

“Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years.”

The actress also stated that she was already prepared for death. She said she had prepared her will and booked a funeral ground for herself.

“I wrote my will and booked a space at Ebony vault in 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness. Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence? Me, ordinary sand? That was tossed around from a private hospital to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!”

Earlier in January, Afolabi took to Instagram to announce that she has been diagnosed with an incurable disease.

“Finally, I was diagnosed with a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE).

“Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast,” she wrote.”

Weight gain

In October 2021, she shared a video on her Instagram where she registered her displeasure with those who chastised her for her weight gain.

In the post, she claimed that she had always dismissed criticisms and complaints about her weight gain.

The actress also expressed her dissatisfaction with the constant struggle to stay fit despite taking the medications.