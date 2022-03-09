In pursuance of its vision of employing conventional storytelling techniques to bring compelling Christian messages to the screens, Kingsview Original is set to release another novel movie, ‘Helpline.’

Directed by Hansmill Ukah, ‘Helpline’ features some of Nollywood’s finest, including Femi Branch, Belinda Effah, Emerald Chimuanya, Jide Oyegbile, and a host of others. Darlington Abuda also serves as the producer of the movie.

‘Helpline’ follows the story of Nonso, an eight-year-old and the second of two siblings. His parents have been happily married for 15 years. Still, they have been having issues with finances and infidelity coupled with their daughter and first child, Blessing, struggling with a rare illness.

Nonso writes letters to God about everything he has observed at home. Amused by his letters, his mom uploads them to social media.

The feedback she received determined the trajectory of her marriage and whether her daughter, Blessing, gets the desired reprieve for her illness.

The Executive Producer of the movie, Yemmie Akinwunmi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the storyline was inspired by the need to address present-day issues from the point of view of different generations.

According to her, ‘Helpline’ is a relatable story that mirrors some families’ societal issues.

“The underlying message is to teach Christians how to look up to God using the childlike faith the bible talks about. In ‘Helpline,’ while the adults succumbed to bickering, it takes an 8-years-old child to open up a new but unorthodox communication channel to God,” she said.

Ms Akinwunmi further revealed that ‘Helpline’ would start screening viewers worldwide on Friday, March 11, exclusively on the Kingsview streaming platform and its mobile app, which can be accessed via mobile the ios and google play store.

Buoyed by the need to provide hope in a world driven by despair, Kingsview Originals was set up to communicate faith using quality Christian programming.

According to its management, Kingsview aims to key into the trend of today’s world to play its role in shaping people’s opinions.