Veteran Nigerian filmmaker Steve Gukas and his production partner, Dotun Olakunri, have announced the upcoming release of the movie CAKE.

The duo is behind iconic projects like ‘93 Days’ and ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.’

Prosper Edesiri is producing while Tongryang Pantu directs the Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions project.

CAKE is a quirky romantic comedy that follows the hilarious ride of “Tomiwa Akinlolu,” a talented baker caught in a love triangle with two beautiful women.

The film stars Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Folu Storms as the main characters, supported by Big Brother Naija alumni Saskay, Patience Ozokwor, Emmanuel “Koloman” Jibunor, and Philip Asaya.

The producer said, “CAKE is a must-see because it sweetly captures the essence of modern-day romance in cosmopolitan cities and the attendant twists and turns. Prosper Edesiri tells the story brilliantly, and cinema halls will be wowed with the good work done by the entire production team. Patience Ozokwor brings needed experience to a film that elevates the art of young Nollywood creatives.”

Rationale

CAKE is one of the planned slates of 12 films to be released through Natives Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions on The Family Friendly Films Project.

The project leverages a focused human capacity development initiative to create a slate of 12 movies that highlight the creativity and skill of a new set of movie directors telling meaningful stories to entertain families.’

Speaking on the project, Mr Gukas said, “It is heartwarming to see the transformation of the directors we have worked with in developing the film slate. Seeing them embrace the process and put it to work is very pleasing. The output is better for it, and it shows. I am very excited and cannot wait for the world to see the amazing films they are making.”

He also said the 12-film project would be an opportunity to showcase the talents in Nollywood.

CAKE is distributed by FilmOne Distribution and will be released in cinemas from February 25, 2022.

Check out the trailer below