These days when you hear Mummy G.O, the only person who readily comes to mind is Funmilayo Adebayo, the head pastor of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God.

The eccentric and controversial preacher was thrust into the spotlight after clips of her outrageous sermons went viral in November 2021.

Her most recent sermon wherein she described Valentine’s Day celebration as a day the kingdom of darkness has dedicated to convincing people to celebrate immorality has once again ensured that she remains in the news.

The controversial pastor, a pivotal figure in the Nigerian pop culture, is the inspiration behind a yet-to-be-released movie titled ‘Clash of Mummy G.O.s.’

Produced by Ikechukwu Nweke under his Divine Global Movies imprints, the movie parades an impressive cast like Patience Ozokwo, Ebele Okaro, Junior Pope, Phil Daniels-Aniedo, Mercy Kenneth, among others.

Ms Ozokwo and Ms Okaro are the lead actors in the movie, currently being shot in Asaba, Delta State.

Ms Ozokwor made this revelation in a post on her Instagram page, which has attracted much attention and comment.

The producer has also revealed that the film will be exclusive to his YouTube channel, where fans of the actors can watch it upon release.

The legendary actress noted the movie: “Clash of Mummy G.O.s,” is being set up for all the lovers of the famous, controversial evangelist while promising to deliver premium content in her role.

Mama G as Mummy G.O.

Mrs Ozokwo, who, through her acting prowess over the years, has earned the name ‘Mama G,’ would be playing the lead role of one of the ‘Mummy G.O.’ in the new movie.

The veteran dropped a snippet of the forthcoming film on her verified Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The video captures the actress who plays the role of Mummy G.O. arguing with a church worker, Brother Light of God, over church offerings.

“Brother Light of God doesn’t understand what Mummy G O sees in the Spirit. So my people help me judge this matter,” she captioned the video.

She also shared a photo that displayed her clad in a pink skirt and blouse with a gold fascinator and a pair of glasses just like Mummy G.O.’s.

Also, Mrs Okaro, who also featured in the movie, played the role of a strong ally of Mummy G.O. She went around telling people about hell as Mummy G.O. preached it in the movie.