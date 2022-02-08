The production of ‘Conversation in Transit,’ the first-ever Nollywood movie to be shot on a train in transit, commenced on Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Rail Station, Yaba, Lagos State.

The movie is being produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Robert Peters.

In October 2021, Mr Ofime told PREMIUM TIMES that the project would be the first of its kind in Africa as the entire movie would be shot on a moving train, from its arrival, transit, and departure.

The movie set is situated at the departure axis of the Mobolaji Johnson’s rail station, where the train used to shoot the movie is stationed.

Set

When this newspaper visited the movie set on Saturday, Mr Ofime reiterated that they would shoot over 95- percent of the movie’s scene on a train route from Lagos-Ibadan.

The producers, Native media, said the film would explore the infrastructural development in the Nigerian railway corporation and also narrate a love story between three couples.

Hajara, an event planner; Ini, a career woman; and Adeola embark on a train ride with an abusive fiance, a cheating and an alcoholic repentant husband.

Native Media Ltd is a multi-award-winning television production company; they are the producers of ‘Oloibiri,’ ‘Voiceless,’ ‘Hush,’ ‘Zamani,’ ‘Hotel Majestic,’ amongst other blockbuster movies.

The movie cast is star-studded as Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Yvonne Nelson, will play the lead roles.

The producers told our correspondent that the movie would also premiere on a train in transit.

Challenges

Indeed, shooting almost an entire movie on a train in Nigeria for the first time is undoubtedly an uphill task.

However, Mr Peters, the movie director, who spoke with our correspondent, recounted some of the challenges with shooting and directing a movie on a train in transit.

He said: “After I received the script from the producer, I felt like it was a crazy idea, but it was also beautiful, and I loved it.”

“Although one of the biggest problems we have in this part of the world is that we don’t plan, and I wanted us to plan, and that is why we are paying attention to details.”

Mr Peter is famous for directing Christmas in Miami (2021), Voiceless (2020), and ‘A trip to Jamaica’ (2019). He said the film is quite demanding.

“This film has peculiar constraints as the post-production process of the movie has spanned over six months,” he revealed.

Mr Peters also said he is focused on ”tantalising the audience’s visuals”.

Although he is skeptical about reviews and setting the pace in Nollywood, Mr Peter said he was optimistic about the project. “At the end of the day, people are going to watch and judge us by every frame, not just every scene,” he said.

While this isn’t the first film, he would shoot on a train in transit, the actor-turned-director noted that ‘Conversation in Transit’ is unique.

He said: “Although I have shot short scenes on a train but not an entire movie. So it becomes a task to do almost an entire movie on a train. So we went into research to know what we would need to shoot a movie on the train. We reviewed the script and the actors, but the most difficult part is logistics.”

“Normally, when I work, I do with ideas in my head, but this one comes different because we are doing a shot-list. The shot-list is a map of everything we will follow, not just the script. The shot-list is the movie on paper, and it took us about two months to prepare.”

Expressing how he felt to be at the location of the movie, Mr Peter said: “this is a new process for me. I am excited, I am happy, and I can’t wait to share it with you guys out there.”

The movie was scripted by Tope Bolade- Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa. For a first-hand perspective, they traveled by train from Lagos to Ibadan to experience traveling via train.

After the tour, the writers scripted the storyline of the movie.