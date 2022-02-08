Ahead of a court hearing on Wednesday, Olanrewanju Saheed, the estranged lover of famous Yoruba actress, Ronke Odunsanya, has apologised to her for questioning their daughter’s paternity in a Magistrate court in Lagos in February 2021.

The actress and her estranged lover had been enmeshed in a messy separation scandal since December 2020.

It led to a series of court cases as Mr Saheed, popular as Jago, said he doubted he was the father of the child they had welcomed in 2019 during their relationship.

Mr Saheed, in a surprise video posted on his Instagram account on Monday evening, said, “I’m using this video to clear the air concerning the DNA request I made at the court.

“I’m sorry about that. I want you guys to know that Oluwafifehunmi Aranmolate is my daughter, and I love her so much with all my heart.”

He captioned the video, “Oluwafifehunmi is my daughter. I love her so much. @ronkeodusanya.”

Background

In December 2020, both parties were enmeshed in a messy separation scandal broken by a popular Instagram gossip blog.

Among other things, the blog alleged that the famous actress “ruined the father of her child, financially by making him sell off his assets to fulfill her luxurious desires.”

Responding to the allegations, the actress said the rumours were untrue, but she had chosen to remain calm as the truth would eventually reveal itself.

She said: “While my silence will be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. Of course, I can defend myself, but I won’t want my daughter to read such irritating and fact-less information. The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative.

“You cannot break me. Bank statements can reveal who has received money from whom and for what. Investigate before publishing. Seeds sown will indeed germinate for the platform used for peddling such absurdity. Seeds sown will indeed germinate.”

Ms Odusanya, 47, made her acting debut in the 2001 Yoruba film, “Baba Ologba.”