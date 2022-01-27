Controversial Yoruba actress Mercy Aigbe has revealed that her new famous Yoruba filmmaker husband, Adeoti Kazim, is a Muslim and is entitled to marry more than one wife.

The 45-year-old actress revealed this during a telephone conversation with a TVC talk show host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

According to the Qur’an, Islam limits a man to four wives if only he can be just and fair to all of them.

So while this is Aigbe’s third shot at marriage, it is Mr Kazim’s second marriage.

Mr Kazim is a father-of-four while his first wife, Funsho, who lives in Minnesota, U.S., is a notable fashion designer and owner of Asiwaju Couture.

The actress and her new husband had a private wedding ceremony in Lagos on new year’s eve and broke the news of their marriage on Sunday on Instagram.

This disclosure comes a day after she told Mrs Afolabi-Brown, who anchors a popular talk show known as ‘Your View,’ that her new husband and her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, were never friends.

The actress wedded Mr Gentry in 2013 and divorced him in 2017.

The union produced a son, Juwon.

On Wednesday, Mrs Afolabi-Brown discussed the actress’s new marriage during her show.

She announced that the actress tried calling in on the show, but the poor network signals made it impossible for her to do so.

Later, Aigbe would send a text message to the talk show host read live.

“I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” the actress’ text message read.

After the many controversies that trailed the wedding announcement, this was the first time Aigbe would publicly speak about her controversial marriage.

Update

On Thursday morning, Mrs Afolabi-Brown confirmed to viewers that she had an extensive chat with the famous actress on Wednesday evening.

During the conversation, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Afolabi-Brown said the mum-of-two opened up on some issues relating to her new marriage.

She said: “I spoke to her (Mercy) last night, she called me to correct an impression and that it is wrong for us to say, ‘how can she go and marry her ex-husband’s best friend.’ She said they were never friends.

They only attended an event where her present husband, a marketer in the industry, invited her to his birthday party, which she had attended in her ex-husband’s company.

“She told me that the man is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife, so yes, he has issues with the first wife, and he is now married to her as the second wife and as a second wife, doesn’t she deserve to be happy? ”

The talk show host said the actress also stated that people sent her derogatory messages on Instagram, which was depressing to her and her children.