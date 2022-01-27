The National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB) has said that it censored over 2000 Nigerian films in 2021.

Adedayo Thomas, executive director, NFVCB, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the figure was made possible mainly by the online submission of films adopted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Thomas said the online submission of films allowed the Board to censor many films during the pandemic, adding that most of the films were not produced in Nigeria.

“If you ask today that Nigerian should submit 1,000 content, they are ever ready, and probably they have been working on it because they are always in the field.

“When the online submission opened, they quickly keyed in and sustained the momentum of our products in the world. We can sustain TV and others because they channeled content daily despite the pandemic. Although it affected the production section because people find it difficult to go to a location, utilised new technology,”Mr Thomas said.

He said film had gone beyond ‘act for artists,’ but a `vibrant and robust economy aspect

Similarly, last week, the NFVCB said it received and censored 382 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the last quarter of 2021.

Mr Thomas, who revealed this in a statement, said the Board’s Film Censorship and Classification Department arrived at the figures and included them in its fourth-quarter report of 2021.

Mr Thomas also added that the report was a compilation of a list of all the films submitted to the Board from across the country.

He said Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced for the period, with 181, while Onitsha followed with 96 movies and Abuja with 87 movies.

Mr Thomas said Nollywood holds the edge regarding content production globally while contributing marginally to Nigeria’s GDP.

(NAN)