Again popular Lagos pastor, Timilehin Adigun, is enmeshed in another sex scandal as a Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, on Wednesday, called him out for allegedly having sex with her sister.

It is the second time in two years that the head pastor of The Ark Church and the coordinator of MINE Teenage Ministry would be called out for his alleged sexcapades with teenage girls under his ministry.

He is also the editor of MINE Magazine – a free Christian teenage magazine that preaches sexual purity.

In December 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adigun, 37, was accused of sexcapades with teenage girls under his mentorship and tutelage.

When the allegations became intense, the sexual purity preacher was forced to tender a public apology.

In his apology, he confirmed that he had ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with some female members for over a couple of years.

Fresh allegations

However, in a fresh allegation by Ms Olayode, the pastor was accused of having sex with the actress’ sister.

Ms Olayode, aka Toyo baby of Jenifa Diary’s fame, has been at loggerheads with Mr Adigun in recent times.

But, she said, “You never cease to amaze me. I honestly don’t want to say much, but you are making me do this.”

“You promised not to touch that girl (have sex with), and you said I’m talking down on you because I asked you not to touch my sister. You said I was talking to you because I knew about your struggle.”

The actress who recently had a fallout with the pastor said she was loyal to him despite knowing this ‘weakness’ and ‘struggle.’

“You called her from school to your hotel, sending her your nudes and begging her for anal sex. How will I not be angry?”

‘Spiritual father, daughter fight’

In a dramatic turn of events, Ms Olayode and Mr Adigun tackled each other on Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The drama began when Mr Olayode took to her Instagram page to call out the man of God over her social media passwords and also asked him to leave her alone.

The actress accused the pastor, who used to be her spiritual father’ of allegedly taking control of her social media accounts and locking her out.

The 26-year-old actress tearfully stated that she’s exhausted and doesn’t want anyone calling or texting her on the proper steps to handle the matter.

“I know some people are going to call me and say all sorts, but I am tired! This might be a wrong move to some people, and some might prefer I stay quiet, but I am honestly tired! And I am not going to shut up.

“I don’t know what Timilehin Adigun wants from me; I don’t know. There is so much I want to say, but I don’t even have the words to express it. I don’t understand why I have to pay or stress getting my stuff from a guy sitting in his mother’s school doing nothing.

“I just want my passwords, for goodness sake, and I want Timilehin Adigun to leave me alone!” she cried out.

She also accused him of walking her out of his church and yelling at her when she went to him to request her passwords.

Reaction

Mr Adigun stated that he wasn’t with her passwords in a swift response. He also confirmed that she was sent out of his Church office on Sunday.

He also took to his Instagram page in a three-part video he made to respond to the allegations leveled by the actress. He said:

“I managed you like a dad will do his daughter. I do not have your passwords, and I changed it one day in anger to your boyfriend’s name, which you are aware of.

“When you walked out on me and the church and mama in 2020, I expected you to come back, but you didn’t. Instead, you walked away from us in July 2020 from me and mama who loved and raised you, due to some mistakes I made with you which you forgave me for, which your mama also forgave me for.

“You are my daughter, I know secrets about you that the world doesn’t know, but I won’t do that, telling the world about your flaws, you blocked me everywhere, so I unpublished your Facebook page for you to calm down and get over your issues with me, but I did not delete, why will I destroy something I built”

The pastor explained that he walked the actress out of the church ”because she came to the church with her ‘entourage’ sister to insult him by calling him by his first name”.

“Juliana, I served you without taxing you. Mama served you. It is a shame that you did this.

“I never sexually abused anyone. I have facts, figures, and dates. What I was guilty of, I owned up to and apologised for. The next I want to see is a subpoena.

“I will continue on social media and continue building my business page and ministry. This is a distraction I have no time for.”

Further efforts by Premium Times to reach the pastor for comments were not successful.