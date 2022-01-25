Actress Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Kazim Adeoti, is undoubtedly the man of the moment.

Since Sunday, when his wife thrust him into the limelight on the occasion of his birthday, many are itching to know more about the wealthy Yoruba filmmaker, movie marketer, and founder of Adekaz Productions.

The quiet entertainment entrepreneur needs no introduction in the Yoruba movie industry as he is behind some of the biggest movies in the sector.

Although Adeoti produced some of Aigbe’s movies and attended her events. He occasionally produced some of her colleague’s movies.

There is hardly any film that he produces that she does not feature. In addition, she often plays lead roles in his movies.

Some recent movies produced by Adeoti where Aigbe played lead roles include prima Donna’ (2021), Raboni (2021), and ‘Traffic’ (2020), Ayomi (2018).

Aigbe also coordinated his significant productions, namely ‘Epe’ and ‘Iwalesin.’

Also, Aigbe’s latest movie, J.B.O, a joint venture between both of them, was released on Monday,

Background

Before venturing into movie making, Adeoti initially set out to read Business Studies at the Kwara State Polytechnic, only to gain admission into the University of Jos to study Business Management in the same year.

He settled for the latter, and upon completing his studies, he proceeded to the U.S. in 2001, where he became a mortgage broker for a decade.

He married his wife and mother of his four children, Funsho, a year after.

Long before his foray into the Yoruba movie industry, Adeoti liked filmmaking and entertainment. So he studied the business models of prominent Yoruba movie marketers, Wasiu Afolayan, Chairman of Wasai Film, and Kazeem Afolayan of Epsalum Production.

Both men were his close friends, and they, in turn, introduced him to key players in the Yoruba movie industry.

By 2005, he registered his outfit, Adekaz Production Limited, and shot his first film ‘Ona Laafin’ produced by Jaiye Kuti, a year later.

Challenges

Like Prince Kpokpogiri, Tonto Dikeh’s estranged lover, Adeoti, a hitherto unassuming businessman, has been thrust into the limelight.

He would have to learn to live with the newfound attention that he would be receiving from his wife’s fans and nosy parkers.

He rarely embraces the spotlight, but in a rare interview with a City Pulse Online, he shared the hurdles he overcame while finding his footing in Nigeria.

Having delved into real estate in America, he said he secured a few houses on a mortgage and collected rent monthly as a fallback plan.

Upon returning to Nigeria, he faced peculiar challenges which rendered him broke.

He said:‘‘I had to go back to sell one of my houses. The turning point was because the money worked for me, which is supposed to take years. I got it quickly because I wanted to achieve the best. I invested a lot of money, but I became broke again because of the ripple effect.

“But, by the time I bounced back, I already knew the business way better than the initial stage, and as such, I was doing everything better.’’

But all of that is in the past.

The astute businessman has built a strong brand and has won the heart of one of the biggest acts out of the Yoruba movie industry.

