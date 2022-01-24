In the last 24 hours, Yoruba movie star Mercy Aigbe and her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, have been in the news since their big announcement.

The actress, who has been keeping her relationship with Mr Adeoti a closely guarded secret, decided to reveal this on Sunday, despite the controversies trailing their relationship.

Since her messy divorce in 2017, this is the first time the 45-year-old actress, who has been romantically linked with several men in the past, would publicly flaunt a man.

However, the occasion was his birthday, but the publicity-loving actress has continued to flaunt him before her over 10 million Instagram followers.

The actress fondly calls him ‘boss’ and “di owner” and calls herself “Agbeke aya di owner” on her Instagram posts.

In the grand unveiling post on Sunday, she wrote: “Finally I said Yes to ‘D’ Owner Thank you, God, of many chances,” which suggests that Adeoti was the ‘owner’ all the while.

There is hardly any film that he produces that Aigbe does not feature.

She often plays lead roles in his movies.

Some movies produced by Adeoti where Aigbe played lead roles include ‘Prima Donna’ (2021), Raboni (2021), and ‘Traffic’ (2020), Ayomi.

Aigbe’s latest movie, J.B.O, a joint venture between herself and her beau, was released on Monday (Mr Adeoti’s birthday).

Knocks

But, it seems Aigbe’s decision to make their relationship public appears ill-timed as she is being chastised by some critics for “marrying a married man”.

A husband-snatching allegation is trailing the Edo-State-born actress and film producer on social media.

Sunday’s announcement has also seen fans and critics alike shuttle between her Instagram page, gossip blogs, colleagues’ Instagram page, and her husband’s Instagram page for juicy details.

Like Prince Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s estranged lover, Mr Adeoti, a hitherto unassuming businessman, has been thrust into the limelight.

Since the affair was made public, his Instagram follower growth rate has tripled.

But unfortunately, he had to repeatedly turn on and put off comments on his Instagram account because of online trolls and vile comments.

On the other hand, Mercy, who is not a stranger to controversies, is reveling in the attention and posting their wedding photos publicly.

Controversial marriage

While this is Aigbe’s third shot at marriage, it is Adeoti’s second marriage.

The actress was married to a controversial hotelier and auto dealer, Lanre Gentry. The union crashed in 2017 due to domestic violence and infidelity allegations.

Theirs was a messy and bitter divorce.

Aigbe and Adeoti, who owns a popular online movie streaming service, IbakaTV, have a history.

Their friendship and business partnership date back to over a decade.

While the actress continues to flaunt her newfound love, fans are concerned that Adeoti’s relationship with the actress threatens his marriage of over two decades.

Adeoti is a father-of-four while his first wife, Funsho, who lives in Minnesota, U.S., is a notable fashion designer and owner of Asiwaju Couture.

Her upscale store boasts high-profile clientele in the National Assembly and social circles.

Adeoti, on the other hand, was a licensed Mortgage Broker in the U.S. before relocating to Nigeria to float a movie production outfit, Adekaz Production.

Nonetheless, fans say that since Adeoti is a Muslim, he can marry more than one wife.

In 2021, Aigbe flaunted an engagement ring on Instagram, which further fueled rumours that the mother-of-two was betrothed, but at the time, her lover’s identity remained a mystery.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the couple had an intimate Nikkai in Lagos on New Year’s eve. There, Aigbe was christened Aminah.

Response

While the lovebirds are yet to issue a statement addressing the allegations, their former partners have made cryptic posts on Instagram.

Gentry posted a throwback photo of himself, Aigbe, Adeoti, and his wife on Instagram. It insinuated that they must have been family friends.

Gentry’s caption read, “At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment, please.”

On the other hand, inundated by the goodwill and empathy from Nigerians, Funsho made a cryptic post that suggested that all was not well between her and her husband.

It read, “Losing someone who doesn’t respect or appreciate you is again, not a loss.. Thank you all”.