After months of speculation, Yoruba movie star, Mercy Aigbe, has finally confirmed her relationship with a popular Yoruba filmmaker and movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

She unveiled him on his birthday eve, Sunday evening on her Instagram account and described him as her ” Boo”.

“It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit 🎊🎉💃 Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing 🙏❤️,” she captioned the loved up photo.

The actress, who has been keeping her relationship with Adeoti a closely guarded secret, decided to come clean on Sunday, despite the controversies their affair has generated.

The post is reminiscent of her colleague, Tonto Dikeh‘s unveiling of her now estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri, in June 2021.

Love against all odds

Aigbe and Adeoti, who is the founder of the popular online movie streaming service, IbakaTV, have a history together.

Their friendship dates back to over a decade when she was married to an ex-hotelier, Lanre Gentry, who is also an equally controversial personality.

Aigbe and Gentry wedded in 2013 and parted ways in 2017. The union produced a son, Juwon. While Aigbe is being reported to have secretly wedded Adeoti a few weeks ago, Gentry, on the other hand, remarried in September 2021.

Rumours were rife that the actress and Adeoti are an item because they are always in each other’s company.

Additionally, Adeoti produced some of Mercy’s movies and always attends her events.

The IbakaTv boss doesn’t hesitate to congratulate her and celebrate her achievements on Instagram.

On her Instagram posts, the actress fondly calls him ‘boss’ and “di owner” and calls herself “Agbeke aya di owner”.

In the grand unveiling post on Sunday, she wrote: “Finally I said Yes to ‘D’ Owner Thank you, God, of many chances” which suggests that Adeoti was the ‘owner’ she had always referred to. Her post also suggests that they have secretly tied the knot.

There is hardly any film that he produces that Aigbe does not feature. She often plays lead roles in his movies.

Some recent movies produced by Adeoti where Aigbe played lead roles include, ‘Prima Donna’ (2021), Raboni (2021), and ‘Traffic’ (2020), Ayomi.

Aigbe’s latest movie, J.B.O, a joint venture between herself and her beau, will be released on Monday (Mr Adeoti’s birthday)

Married man?

While friends and fans rejoice with the actress on her newfound love, others have raised concerns that Adeoti’s relationship with the actress poses a threat to his marriage for nearly two decades.

He is a father-of-four while his wife, Funsho, is a notable fashion designer and owner of Asiwaju Couture.

Her upscale store boasts of high-profile clientele in the National Assembly and social circles.

Nonetheless, critics say since Adeoti is a Muslim as such, he is permitted to marry more than one wife.

In 2021, Aigbe flaunted an engagement ring on Instagram and this further fueled rumours that the mother-of-two was betrothed but the identity of her lover remained a mystery.