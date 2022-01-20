The National Film and Video Censors Board(NFVCB) says it received and censored 382 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the last quarter of 2021.

Adedayo Thomas, NFVCB, executive director/ceo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the board’s Film Censorship and Classification Department arrived at the figures and included them in its fourth-quarter report of 2021.

Mr Thomas also added that the report also compiled a list of all the films submitted to the board from across the country.

He said Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced for the period, with 181, while Onitsha followed with 96 movies and Abuja with 87 movies.

A location analysis further shows that Kano had seven while Port Harcourt and Jos recorded three respectively and Benin had five movies for the period under review.

He said an analysis of the fourth-quarter reports indicated a marginal increase in the number of movies produced from the 375 films Nigerian filmmakers produced in the third quarter of 2021.

He said: “The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government authority for compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), 2021. We are happy that the industry is picking up again, having survived the harsh impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on every sector of our economy, including the creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular.

“We introduced virtual censorship platforms to keep the industry running so as not to jeopardise the business interest of stakeholders, and that has become an integral part of our operations,” he said.

NFVCB is a Federal Government body that regulates Nigeria’s films and video industry. The board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos imported or produced locally.

The board also has to register all films and videos outlets across the country and register such registered outlets, among other functions.

.(NAN)