Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has been appointed as a brand ambassador by the digital-TV platform, StarTimes.

The filmmaker was unveiled by StarTimes at an intimate ceremony on Sunday in Lagos.

During the unveiling, the brand said the actor, who enjoys a cult following in Nigeria, will be instrumental in strengthening the bond between them and its customers.

StarTimes also said they opted to identify with the actor because of his strong connection with Nigerian entertainment lovers.

The Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes, Alex Jian, said the actor exhibits all the brand stands for.

“Nollywood fans greatly love Adebayo. We are delighted to have Femi Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Femi has continued to add value to our TV screens. We are delighted with this partnership. We have decided to work with the veteran actor who also shares our core values of dedication, service, and quality entertainment,’’ he said.

On his part, Femi Adebayo said: “StarTimes offers something tasty. It resonates with the kind of entertainment that Femi Adebayo always doles out. I am happy to represent the StarTimes brand.”Nigerian movie star, Femi Adebayo, is set to debut a comedy series, ‘Ile Alayo,’ an adaptation of the blockbuster movie of the same title.

Ile Alayo

StarTimes recently made a broader commitment to Nollywood with the launch of two-hit series, ‘Ile Alayo’ and ‘Okirika.’

The former is centered around occupants of a “face me I face you” house who have conflicting behaviour and attitudes. They include a Muslim cleric, a prophet, a man that sells Indian hemp, prostitutes, a retired soldier, and cybercriminals.

Since its debut in December, the brand says ‘Ile Alayo’ has gained massive viewership on its platform. The series, which Adebayo produced, is currently the most-watched content on the StarTimes platform.

The cast includes Nigerian movie stars and notable Instagram comedians like Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, and Woli Agba.

The comic flick, ‘Ile Alayo,’ written by Adebayo, was initially released to critical acclaim in 2013.

The producers retained more than 70 per cent of the original cast in this spin-off and new characters like Mr Macaroni, Woli Agba, Cute Abiola, Broda Shaggi, and Lateef Adedimeji.

The new cast members are starring alongside big names in the Yoruba movie industry like Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Salami, Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, and Femi Adebayo.