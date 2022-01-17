January 17, 2018, is a date Nollywood would not forget in a hurry.

Exactly four years ago today, a celebrated Nigerian filmmaker, Chukwuka Emelionwu, popularly called Kasvid, died at 39.

On his way to his village in Anambra State, Mr Emelionwu was involved in a fatal accident along Oraukwu.

Reports said he, however, came out of the accident alive but was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver while attempting to cross to the other side of the road.

On February 22, 2018, he was buried in Ezinenin village in Neni Anaocha, Anambra state.

Kasvid is famed for producing some of Nollywood biggest hit movies like ‘Last Burial,’ ‘Aki na Ukwa,’ ‘Mr Ibu in London’ and discovering numerous talents like Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze of ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ fame, Charles Inojie, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, among others.

Some of his works are now classics and a trademark of the late, much-loved filmmaker and founder of Kas-Vid Pictures’ famous film production house.

He evaded the media and rarely granted any interviews as he was an extremely private filmmaker in his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, children, and other family members.

Although he is dead, his contributions in Nollywood cannot be overemphasised as one of his biggest movies, Aki na Ukwa (2002), was remade in 2021 with a new title, ‘Aki and Pawpaw.’

In his honour, we revisit six of his memorable movies.

Last Burial 1& 2 (2000)

‘Last Burial’ is one of Nollywood’s most classic supernatural films of all time.

The movie tells a story of a man who had financial difficulties. As a result of his predicament, he was introduced to an occult group by his friends, which led him to make some human sacrifices. For years, the man enjoyed a good life, then it was time for him to die. When he died, his burial created many problems for his family.

The film was based on the real-life happenings surrounding the death of ‘Ogbuefi Nnamani,’ a wealthy man in eastern Nigeria at the time.

Clement Ohameze, Eucharia Anunobi, Sam Dede, Chika Anyanwu, Larry Koldsweat, Amaechi Muonagor, Tony Njemanze, Chiwetalu Agu, Andy Chukwu and many others starred in the film.

Emelionwu wrote and produced the film.

Issakaba 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 (2000)

‘Issakaba‘ is another classic movie inspired by true-life events of community vigilante boys called Bakassi Boys fighting against crimes like armed robbery and murder cases that put fear and panic in the community.

The movie tells the story of the Issakaba boys led by Ebube, who had to fight against armed robbers who terrorised their society. The armed robbers possessed certain mystical powers in their robbery activities. Because of this, Ebube and his team of Issakaba boys also acquired capabilities that enabled them to fight against robbery. The movie is full of action, horror, and drama.

The movie featured Sam Dede, Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Eneh, Amaechi Muonagor, Susan Obi, Mike Ogundu, John Okafor, Andy Chukwu, Zulu Adigwe, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Remmy Ohajianya,Emeka Nwafor, Tom Njemanze, Uche Odoputa and Emeka Ani.

Aki na Ukwa (2002)

‘Aki na Ukwa’ is Nigeria’s all-time favourite family comedy film which Amayo Uzo Philips directed. The film stars Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly called Aki and Pawpaw.

The Kasvid production became the movie that launched the acting careers of the diminutive actors, and this film marked their maiden collaboration. Emelionwu, the film’s producer, is celebrated for discovering and creating the “Aki” and “PawPaw characters.

The movie also starred Oby Kechere, Amaechi Muonagor, and Frances Nsokwu.

Mr Ibu in London (2004)

Another epic movie from the late veteran filmmaker is Mr Ibu in London. The movie explores the hilarious character of John Okafor on the shores of London.

The movie, which Adim Williams directed, featured some actors and actresses like John Okafor, Kareem Adepoju, Marian Davies, Lanre Falana.

August meeting (2012)

One unique feature about Kasvid movies is that he draws his inspiration from real-life examples, and ‘August meeting’ is a typical example of such a film.

The movie features a powerful female cast that includes Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Chinwe Owoh, and Rita Edochie —a quartet who put up sterling performances perfectly suited to their personas.

The Last Kidnap (2018)

‘The Last Kidnap’ was Kasvid’s last production.

It was a movie directed by Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi and featured Nollywood stars like Yul Edoche, Bob Manuel, Fedrick Leonard, Ameachi Muonagor, and Chigozie Atuanya.

The movie took the filmmaker six years to complete because of funds. Little did he know it would be his last movie and contribution to the Nigerian creative industry. However, in his honour, the film was eventually completed and premiered on December 7, 2018. The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano, took up the role of the executive producing the film after funding it.