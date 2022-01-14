On Friday, filmmaker and founder of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, acknowledged the disappointment expressed by critics over her newly produced comedy movie, Chief Daddy 2.

The star-studded movie was exclusively released on NETFLIX on January 1, almost three years after the first installment.

After “Chief Daddy” was released in 2018, fans looked forward to the sequel. The movie tells the unique but hilarious story of a dead wealthy man whose numerous concubines and children jostle for his inheritance.

But fans who were left disappointed and angry at the sequel expressed their views on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES, in its review, described the movie as an unnecessary sequel that leaves viewers utterly confused and angry.

Countless negative feedback followed, forcing Ms Abudu and her team to restrict comments on their social media pages. It is the first time in the history of Nollywood that Nigerians would speak in one voice and condemn a Nollywood film in its entirety.

The criticism nonetheless, Chief Daddy 2 is number four on the ‘Top 10 in Nigeria’ category on Netflix.

Response

In a post on her verified Instagram page, Ms Abudu didn’t apologise for letting Chief Daddy fans down but promised to do better in subsequent productions. She noted that those who are pained about the film are appreciated.

Her speech read: ‘‘As the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, I am aware of the mixed reactions to the release of Chief Daddy 2 on the 1st of January on Netflix. While some people enjoyed the film, others did not, and so I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Chief Daddy fans that felt some disappointment with the sequel.

‘‘Thank you so much for caring and for sharing your concerns so passionately. Over the years, we have been the privileged recipients of your love and support of our productions – from Fifty, The Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Your Excellency, The Governor, Castle and Castle, Oloture, and of course Chief Daddy 1 amongst others. All these fantastic stories are on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. So, when you express your disappointment with us, please know your voices are heard’’.

Warning

While stating that her team appreciates the constructive feedback and would continuously improve to deliver excellent quality productions, she sternly warned against trolling.

She said : “What we do not welcome are insults, abuse, or any form of trolling towards myself and members of my team. Please share your feedback respectfully. Otherwise, we will have to restrict entries to you on our pages.

”We don’t want anyone to miss out on finding out about the exciting stories we have for you in the pipeline. Thank you for listening, and rest assured that we have great things in store for you, with some amazing titles coming your way soon’’.

Abudu,Bode Asiyanbi, Hiedi Uys, and Salah Sabiti wrote the story.

The lead casts of the movie included Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Rahama Sadau, Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, and Falz.

Others are Linda Ejiofor, Beverly Osu, Ini Edo, Broda Shaggy, Uzor Arukwe, Zainab Balogun, Rachel Oniga, Nedu Wazobia, and Chigul.