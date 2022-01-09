The Africa Film Academy, organisers of the premier movie award in Africa, is now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs).

The AMA Awards is known for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

The Africa Film Academy is inviting filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.

This submission is officially open to only films produced and released between May 1, 2021, and April 31, 2022 (the last day of submission).

Guidelines

All entries for the 18th AMAAs will be submitted via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy says it will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes.

AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation.

The proposed date of the nomination’s gala night is August 26, 2022, while the award ceremony will run from October 26, 2022, to October 30, 2022.

The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.

2021 edition

The 17th edition of the AMAAs was held at the Lagos Marriott Hotels, Ikeja and had filmmakers, executives and government officials from different parts of the world in attendance.

During the event, Nigeria’s ‘Eyimofe,” which was directed by Chuko and Arie Osiris, received five awards, winning NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film in the process.

Somalia’s “The Gravedigger’s wife” also shone at the 17th AMAAs scooping five awards and winning the best overall film.

Somalian Actor, Omar Abdi, won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for the role he played in the multiple award-winning films, The Gravedigger’s wife.

Ugandan Actress, Joan Agaba, beat top Nollywood actresses like Funke Akindele and Rita Dominic to win the AMAA 2021 Awards for best actress in a leading role.

Kelechi Udegbe also won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Collision Course”, while Wilmah Munemera won the AMAA 2021 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor.

Background

The Africa Movie Academy Awards was founded in 2005.

Mostly held annually in Nigeria, the AMAAs has become the most prestigious and glamorous African entertainment industry event of its kind.

Evolving from a one-day event — televised live — to an annually chronicled African event, the AMA Awards is now an established engagement platform for filmmakers, industry professionals and all creative industry stakeholders.

The primary aim of the AMA Awards is to facilitate the development and showcase the social relevance of African film and cinema.

Over the years, the award presentation has been attended by Hollywood celebrities, Nigerian politicians, African politicians, journalists, film industry professionals, and African actors.