Movie Title: Chief Daddy: Going for Broke

Running Time: 1hr 53 minutes

Date released: January 1, 2022

Producer: Mo Abudu

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Lead cast: Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Rahama Sadau, Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, Falz, Linda Ejiofor, Beverly Osu, Ini Edo, Broda Shaggy, Uzor Arukwe, Zainab Balogun, Rachel Oniga, Nedu Wazobia and Chigul.

Writers : Mo Abudu, Bode Asiyanbi, Hiedi Uys, and Salah Sabiti.

…….

If asked to describe Chief Daddy 2, we would say it’s a pointless, repetitive, and incredibly predictable sequel that leaves the viewer utterly confused and angry.

In simple terms, it’s a painful watch! What were you expecting from an overly star-studded movie that parades 17 lead cast?

The setup and publicity was aimed at pushing the narrative that the sequel of one of the biggest Nollywood movies of 2018, is a must-watch, when it is in fact, a must-avoid.

The real strength is perhaps in the opening few minutes when Kannywood star, Rahama Sadau, makes her entry after a few more scenes, the storyline is neither here nor there.

After the epic release of “Chief Daddy” in 2018, much anticipation trailed the news of the release of a sequel of the then hit. 2018’s fan-favourite ‘Chief Daddy’, tells the unique but hilarious story of a dead wealthy man, whose numerous concubines and children jostle for his inheritance.

Plot

‘Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke’ picks up from the post-funeral life of the Beecroft Family, with Laila, an embittered daughter of Chief Daddy’s, surfacing from nowhere and rendering the entire family broke.

The three-year interval between the release of ‘Chief Daddy’ 1 and ‘Chief Daddy 2: Going for broke’, was more than enough time for the creators to do a bit more research and tighten loose ends to reprise the much-loved movie to satisfy the fans’ unquenchable taste for premium entertainment. The first part wasn’t that spectacular anyway, but it was not as cringeworthy as this sequel.

Plot

Having successfully organised Chief Daddy’s highly tasking funeral, the divided Beecroft family couldn’t wait to grab their share of his inheritance.

Well, so they thought, not until Laila’s arrival.

Laila, who was introduced at the later part of ‘Chief Daddy’ 1, is one of the daughters from Chief daddy’s numerous escapades.

Her return didn’t spell good for the Beecrofts because she surfaced at that moment when they were ready to fist on her late dad’s long-anticipated inheritances.

Laila shows up as the highest shareholder of Beecroft Industries, and boom, shatters their hopes of making any headway with her late dad’s wealth.

With the entire family in a dilemma of the new catastrophe, in the person of Laila, the Beecroft clan is thrown into a fight to stay relevant.

Even as the bank statements weren’t so favourable to maintain the status quo as ‘Beecroft’, the entire family was going broke, not just financially, but literally, the never united family wasn’t getting better.

Everyone had their fair share of the new reality and new normal of being broke. Lady K, late chief daddy’s wife, couldn’t even afford a classic birthday party that suited her assumed status.

Advertisements



Falz, Chief Daddy’s only legitimate child and first son, struggles with his one-track and almost dying music career.

The fate of the Beecroft family lies in the hands of Dammy Baggio, whose football career and love life suffers a tough twist.

If not for Falz, whose talent was wasted on a ‘confusing’ script, most viewers would be forced to give up on the movie, 15 minutes into it.

Props

Typical of EbonyLIfe Studios production, the cinematography is top-notch, and as the first part, the choice of cast is good.

The locations speak luxury, the costume and the entire production quality is commendable.

The movie, like every other sequel, was a fairly good attempt to correlate the first released version and the new sequel.

Unfortunately, those attempts only created a myriad of pitfalls.

Shortcomings

‘Chief Daddy: Going for broke’, was a bad start for Nollywood in 2022.

2021 witnessed lots of good movies with amazing storylines but ‘Chief Daddy: Going for broke’ is no match to ‘Chief Daddy’ released in 2018.

The original was unique, hilarious, and irresistibly entertaining, but the 2022 version of the movie was a complete flop.

The movie falls short of a storyline and a focus, the sub-storylines were too many, and some seemed unnecessary.

Though star-studded, the famous faces from the original movie were almost non existent in this sequel.

Even the lead roles played by stars were reduced to nothing shorts from upcoming performances, for instance, the lawyer Remi Castle’s role was reduced to a dumb pity party member of the family instead of taking up her role as a sound lawyer she was known for in the original.

There was also no coherence in the storyline and roles of the characters. It was as though the screenwriters did not watch the original version of the movie.

For instance, we had no idea why Ireti and Dami Baggio seemingly abandoned their kind nature. We weren’t told how Tinu and Teni ended up having a joint business with Nike Williams and neither did we get any clarity on their love triangle with the lawyer.

Ini Edo, Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor were almost non-existent in this sequel.

Some stunts in the movie were entirely not necessary and so was the entire trip to Dubai and the cliched Dubia sub storyline.

It seemed as though the producers were in a hurry to make a sequel rather than create a solid and believable storyline.

Rating

4/10

Conclusion

With the amazing movies that rocked the cinema last year, Chief Daddy is not a good start for 2022.

It is, however, a movie you could sit down to watch just to pass time.