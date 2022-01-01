Mothers, no doubt, have an undeniable influence on their sons. The bond between a mother and son is as strong as it gets. Unfortunately, in some cases, this connection can be a little too much.

This is the premise upon which a Nigerian filmmaker, Sola Osifisan, shot ‘Over Her Dead Body’ a comedy-drama about mothers, sons, and the unlucky women who come between them.

‘Over Her Dead Body’ was recorded at choice locations in Lagos in February 2020.

Packaged by Pen Pusher Productions, a film and television content company based in Lagos, ‘Over Her Dead Body’ is being released by Genesis, a Nollywood movie distribution company.

The movie (and tickets) will be available in all major cinema houses across Nigeria from January 7, 2022.

Storyline

In ‘Over Her Dead Body’, bluntly reminded of her mortality by an armed robbery attack in faraway Ibadan, Zara’s mother-in-law, Mama, arrives unexpectedly on an extended stay.

She has one mission resulting from that near-death experience; to embrace her grandchildren before she dies. Unfortunately, she has none. Mama decides it is taking too long for her only son and his wife of many years to deliver.

To hasten the process, Mama bullies and mistreats her daughter-in-law, and deploys all kinds of schemes to get to her intended goal. And then, Zara, the henpecked daughter-in-law, decides to fight back.

Cast

Award-winning actress Nse Ikpe-Etim, (recently seen in Netflix’s King of Boys) plays Zara in the movie. Mama is played by veteran actress Binta Ayo Mogaji. A host of outstanding actors also feature in the movie, including veteran Uche Mac-Auley, Patrick ‘Rico Swavey’ Fakoya, Gregory Ojefua, Taiwo Solanke, Onyeka Fiaka, Adenike Ayodele, etc.

Written, produced, and directed by Sola Osofisan, ‘Over Her Dead Body’ is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law vs daughter-in-law story.

Check out the movie trailer below