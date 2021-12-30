No Nigerian celebrity houses controversy as conveniently as Tonto Dikeh and maybe, her ex-bestie, Bobrisky.

In 2021, the 36-year-old Nollywood actress never ran short of supply of content for blogs and gossip mills alike.

For six months on end, she was the toast of the Nigerian media, the gossip mill, and Instagram, where she reigned supreme.

Her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri likened her to “Helen of Troy”, who was said to be the most beautiful woman in the world- best known for the part she played in causing the Trojan War.

Tonto, who enjoys social media attention, did not fail in keeping fans and followers updated with every move she made in 2021 this was why Instagram felt more of her heat.

As we gradually bid the year goodbye, let’s look back at how the tatoo-loving and self-acclaimed King, trended non-stop for six months in 2021.

June: The month of unveiling

2021 was going on normally not until the sixth month. While we were still masked due to the pandemic, the year had yet to unmask another juicy half.

On June 9, Tonto’s birthday video posted via her Instagram page would stir up a troublesome investigation after her fans’ attention was drawn to her sudden ‘protruding belly’, many rumoured it was pregnancy.

Sooner or later, after a series of investigations by fans, they would discover that pregnancy was far from it, rather the sudden weight gain was due to the presence of a ‘mystery guy’ in her life.

After two weeks of assumptions and speculations on June 27, Tonto thought it the best time to let the cat off the bag.

And so, on the occasion of his birthday, Tonto thrust her mystery lover into the limelight. Of course, we now know it was none other than “Prince Kpokpogri”, a politician and activist from Delta State.

This grand unveiling did not come singly, it automatically changed Kpokpogri’s status forever.

The newfound lover of the celebrity became an overnight celebrity himself, as her fans followed him on Instagram out of excitement.

July: Valentine in July

As Tonto’s public love-life flourished throughout June, by July, the lovestruck lovers took things a notch higher in July. The actress bought her man a diamond bracelet worth N2.5M as a birthday gift. She also bought him a Toyota Hilux, which would later become a bone of contention between them.

Anyway, the lovers continued posting loved-up pictures of gifts and moments they shared with each other.

Concerned fans and friends tried to warn the actress to take her relationship away from the prying eyes of social media, but their pleas fell on deaf ears since the actress was ‘blinded by love’.

Kpokpogri wasn’t just a lover to the actress, he also assumed ‘daddy duties’ to her son, as he attended the graduation of her son, King Andre, from Nursery school. This earned him more praises from the actress and fans alike.

GistLover: The August visitor

August came with ‘problems in paradise’, just when we felt that things were falling in their right places for the actress and the activist, there came an August visitor, GistLover.

On August 19, the notorious anonymous blog, GistLover, claimed that

was cheating on the actress with several other women and also bad-mouthed her at different fora.

To buttress their claims, GistLover released an audio of a conversation allegedly between Prince Kpokpogri and another lady. Although he would try to debunk the audio, in a bid to salvage their relationship, but sadly it was already too late.

September to remember

This was a month the actress and her fans would certainly not forget in a hurry. On September 3, Tonto publicly announced that she was done with Kpokpogri.

The lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram. Tonto would also delete the post she had made on the occasion of his birthday. Thereafter, she thanked Gistlover.

Advertisements



However, kpokpogri, in a bid to redeem his image, would post an audio of the actress begging to save the relationship. But Tonto, debunked the audio, saying it was old and obsolete.

Tonto resurfaced online with more damning allegations against her ex-heartthrob.

In a petition against Kpokpogri dated September 6 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Dikeh through her counsels in Festus Keyamo Chambers, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji, and Arinze Egbo, Tonto said Kpokpogri carefully planned his entry into her life and started to court her with a proposal to marry her.

She accused him of alleged blackmail, extortion, threat to life, hacking, obtaining by false pretence and cyberstalking as against Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts 2015.

The actress, in a post via her Instagram account, revealed that Kpokpogri’s real name is Joseph Egbri and not Prince Kpokpogri as he claims.

Tonto didn’t stop there.

She further alleged that he has many sex tapes of every woman he has slept with, adding that celebrity dancer, Jane Mena, who is currently married to her long time boyfriend, was included.

Kpokpogri, hit back saying he never promised her marriage, nor does he have the sex tapes of over 30 women on his phone as widely reported.

He also apologised to Ms Mena’s family.

He stated that it was an abomination for him, as an Isoko man, to have an extramarital affair with an Isoko woman.

Trouble continues in October

In October, Kpokpogri accused her of infidelity and drug addiction.

The Nigerian gossip mill went into overdrive with reports that the DSS had arrested Kpokpogri but he would later debunk the report and in a matter of days, filed a petition against Tonto, requesting N10 billion compensation.

The actress was also sued by Mena for alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character.

She also requested N500m as damages for the malicious publications.

Peace at least in November

In November, Tonto set the internet agog with allegations that Kpokpogri collected her car at gunpoint and this landed him in police detention. Shortly after the actress and colleague, Doris Ogala, were seen celebrating their victory.

Kpokpogri would debunk the news about the detention. He claimed he was arrested for a breach of the peace while he attempted to retrieve his SUV LX570 from the actress at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja, where she was lodged.

Tonto would later retrieve her diamond watch and Hilux car from Kpokpogri.

Dirty December

Just when we thought the actress would be left alone to enjoy her peace, trouble came knocking again, this time, from her ex-best friend, Bobrisky.

Dikeh and Transvestite Bobrisky have been at loggerhead since 2019, but this December they decided to wash each other’s dirty linen on social media.

Both socialites rid themselves of any form of decency as they accused each other of fake lifestyles and having several escapades with Nigerian top shots.

Bobrisky, on the other hand, accused his former bestie of being broke and unable to pay back N5m which he reportedly loaned her, an allegation she denied.