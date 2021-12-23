It’s another sad moment for Nollywood. The industry has lost one of its veteran actors, Samuel Obiago, to the cold arms of death.

The talented actor died in the early hours of Thursday.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the news of his colleague’s death on Thursday.

” He suffered from a stroke for some time now, which has been managed, but sadly he died in the early hours of 2am today, ” Rollas said.

The actor, who was popularly known as Daddy Sam by his colleagues, had a career in the banking sector before he quit banking for acting.

Background

Obiago started acting in Nollywood movies in 2013 and has risen to be one of the star actors in the Nigerian movie industry.

He was Bilingual (French and English) and often played the role of Kings, fatherly roles in movies.

He often starred alongside the likes of Zubby Michael, Ken Erics, Regina Daniels, Yul Edochie, Chika Ike, Destiny Etiko, Chizzy Alichi and Rachael Okonkwo.

Some of his memorable movie roles include ‘The Love of a Father and Daughter’, ‘My Decision’, ‘The Ashawo Maid’, ‘Magic Dragon’ and ‘When a Beautiful Girl Loves a Kitchen Boy,’.

Others are ‘Village Runs’, ‘Jealousy a Poison to the Heart’, among many others.

Some of the awards he has been nominated for include Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, Best Actor in Drama at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, and Best New Act to Watch at the Best of Nollywood Awards.