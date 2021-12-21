Yoruba movie star, Damola Olatunji, made the news on Monday after he confronted policemen whom he claimed assaulted him and his personal assistant at Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb.

The outspoken actor captured the incident live on Instagram and showed the faces of the policemen who allegedly assaulted him and his P.A by seizing their phones.

Mr Olatunji claimed that the policemen forcefully took his phone while he was recording them and also slapped his P.A.

He also accused the policemen of extorting people of their “hard-earned money”, and also assaulted a bikeman in the Abule-Egba axis of the state.

In the now deleted viral video posted by the actor, the police officers were also seen throwing tear gas canisters at the masses who had gathered around the scene.

Following the incident, the actor was arrested for public incitement and assaulting a police officer. He was charged to court just hours after he was arrested by police officers attached to Area P, Agbesan in Lagos.

Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, the president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed the development when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him on Wednesday.

He said: “Mr Olatunji was arrested and has been charged to court on six count charges, and he has been granted bail by the magistrate court in Ogba, I am just coming from the court.”

Mr Latin declined to speak further when this newspaper probed further.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, had yet to issue an official statement nor respond to enquiries as of press time.

History

This is not the first time the actor would have a run-in with the police in Lagos. In February 2020, his movie set was disrupted by some police officers in Lagos.

In the video which trended on social media, the officers demanded their work permits. This was met with stiff resistance from the actor and his crew. The armed police officers argued with the film crew by the roadside and stalled their filming for hours. The matter was later resolved amicably.

The actor became famous after he starred in Yomi Fash-Lanso’s movie “Ojo” (Rain). He has since featured in a number of movies including: ‘Man’s Best Friend’, Status, Ona MiIyawo, Koro, Toromade, Arewa Ojo and many others.

The actor, who emerged as TAMPAM’s Chairman in June 2020, has starred alongside various actors and actresses like Femi Adebayo, Bolaji Amusan, Peju Ogunmola, Damola Olatunji, Yinka Quadri and many others.