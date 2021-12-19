Love is in the air! After years of denial, popular Nigerian actors Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade, held their traditional wedding in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Their colleagues Adeniyi Johnson and Jide Awobona, who attended the wedding, also shared photos from the event on Instagram.

Several celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, Yetunde Bakare, Bolanle Ninalowo, Yul Edochie, Kunle Remi and Bidemi Kosoko also felicitated with the couple on Instagram.

Adedimeji confirmed his love affair with the actress on his instagram page with captions and pre-wedding pictures earlier in the month.

This was after the pictures of their wedding invitation card leaked on social media.

The ‘Ayinla’ star also shared adorable photos from their pre-wedding shoot, saying: “We have brought between them love.”

“Two souls with but a single thought;

Two hearts that beat as one

All on God”

Prior to the wedding , their fans suspected that they were lovers because they were in the habit of rocking matching outfits and posting the photos on Instagram

However, the celebrity couple had their introduction at Ijero-Ekiti on Friday.

Love story

They met a number of times without any interaction before they met to work on the same set in 2018.

The bride said it wasn’t love at first sight for both parties because they were dating other people.

Movie after movie, project after project, the bond got stronger and they became bloggers’ delight.

It was after they both met on the set of Toyin Abraham’s 2021 movie, IGE, that they realised they only had eyes for each other.

The groom popped the question on August 9,2021, and his bride gave him a resounding yes.

Here are some of their wedding pictures: