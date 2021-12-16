A popular Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus, has got everyone talking since photos of her new figure broke the internet.

The versatile actress recently celebrated her “20 years on stage” and debuted a trim figure, to the amazement of guests and fans.

The plus-size actress recently revealed the secret behind her drastic weight loss that has got the gossip mill buzzing, in an interview with City People Magazine.

She said, “In terms of my look, a lot has changed due to a decision made. Anytime I decide to do this celebration I want to surprise everyone. With the pressure and stigma I have gone through, I want to change that. So I want to surprise everyone and help myself.”

Speaking about her inspiration to embark on weight loss, the 38-year-old actress said that she made the decision to lose weight because of the stigma and pressure she had received.

“What I can say is, it got to a point I could not control what I eat anymore. I eat anything, so far it is edible. So from there, I knew something fishy was going on. So far, I have lost 33kg,” she said.

“I have other habits but I stopped even the one I thought I could not. I have one terrible habit that I am supposed to have stopped a long time ago. This year a lot has changed about me, even I did not see this coming. As the year passed by, I decided to change something.”

Gastric bypass?

Although the actress did not explicitly spell out the procedures that resulted in the weight loss, from her explanations, it appears that the actress must have undergone a gastric bypass surgery.

Gastric bypass is a widely accepted weight loss surgery that helps people lose weight by changing how your stomach and small intestine handle the food you eat. After the surgery, the stomach will be smaller.

Ms Badmus, who had been a subject of social media bullying, isn’t the first celebrity to undergo a gastric bypass to aid in weight loss.

The famous Hollywood actress, Mo’Nique, lost 200 pounds after having a gastric bypass in 2018.

Regrets

During the interview, Ms Badmus explained that her 20 years on the screen have been trailed with lots of pros and cons.

“I wrote down what I have been through, what I have learnt, and regrets. In the book, I explained a time in 2012 when I had issues with my cousin, we came together without me knowing I was going to be beaten up. I took a picture and have the picture till date.”

The boisterous actress also explained that being in the spotlight has made finding a serious relationship difficult.

She said, “Maybe if I was not in the limelight, I would have been married with kids. This job has some disadvantages attached to it because the people look at you as, first, they look at you as a goddess with so many restrictions. But the advantages are many.”

Badmus began her acting career in 2000 and became famous about 10 years ago, after she featured in Funke Akindele’s blockbuster ‘Omo Ghetto’.