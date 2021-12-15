Karibi Fubara, a Nollywood actor, has died.

His sister, Stella Fubara, announced his passing on Wednesday.

“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven,” Ms Fubara, who is the Director International Operations, Dubai Tourism, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

In 2020, the “God calling” actor revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

He also regularly shared his journey to recovery on Instagram. He announced that he had undergone a successful surgery which removed about 90 per cent of the tumour.

Mr Karibi, who married a popular Nollywood stylist and costumier, Yolanda Okereke, in December 2018, was famous for his outstanding roles in ‘Smart Money Woman’ (2021) and ‘God Calling’ (2018)

Fubara rose to prominence after starring in Bodunrin ‘BB’ Sasore’s 2015 romantic drama series, ‘Before 30.’

He played Akin, a 35-year-old single sociologist and kindhearted humanitarian, who has a bad track record relationship-wise. The role earned him a loyal fanbase.

He went on to star in several movies including ‘Quam’s Money’, ‘Castle and Castle’, ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ and ‘Castle and Castle’ series which is currently showing on Netflix.