A judge of the special offences court, Ikeja Lagos, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, on Wednesday, presided over the trial-within-trial of the embattled Yoruba actor Olanrewaju Imiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha and gave her verdict.

The trial-within-trial which commenced on November 19, was to validate the voluntariness of the proposed confessional statement made by Baba Ijesha at the Sabo police division, Yaba, Lagos, after he was arrested on April 22.

The trial-within-trial became necessary after a police investigator, Abigail Omame, testified that the Baba Ijesha “told her everything she had penned down on the confessional statement.”

The judge said the confessional statements of the defendant was substantively valid and is admitted by the court.

The judge said the statements were not obtained under duress neither was the defendant, Baba Ijesha, tortured by the police.

She also rejected the actor’s claims wherein he said that he was tortured while making a confessional statement to the police.

A trial-within-trial is a court trial in an ongoing court trial. It is typically done to establish the allegation of involuntariness of a confession while the main trial is suspended.

Baba Ijesha was arrested on April 22 and granted bail on May 17.

He was charged with six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Court proceeding

According to Justice Taiwo, the prosecution opened their case on July 26, while the defendant accused the prosecution of manufacturing a fabricated confessional statement.

She said, “There is no evidence to support the defendant claims that he was tortured”.

The judge made reference to Cambridge definition of torture as ‘the act of causing great physical or mental pain in order to persuade someone to do something or to give information, or to be cruel to a person or animal’.

The judge also said the defendant never complained to his counsel that he was tortured prior to the trial within trial.

The defendant had stated that he signed the statement under duress, and that the police officer wrote his confessional statement based on the information provided by the complainant (Comedianne, Princess).

Trial-within-trial

The judge also said some important information in the confessional statements such as information about his family, hometown and kindred, could only be provided by the defendant,

The trial-within-trial decided that Baba Ijesha was not forced to sign the confessional statement.

The court also noted that despite the fact that he sat on the floor while giving his confessional statements, “it does not mean that he signed the statement under duress or was tortured.”

Baba Ijesha’s trial continues while the prosecution counsel close their case having presented six witnesses to the court.

The case was adjourned to January 26, 2022.