The premiere of the remake of the 2002 Nollywood classic, Aki and Pawpaw, held on Sunday night at the Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos.

The premiere coincided with the 44th birthday of one of the movie’s star actors, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki.

The theme of the premiere was Y2K and the dress code, Old Nollywood Glam.

Aki and Pawpaw remains an iconic part of our history, and has found its way into Nigerian pop-culture through several memes and popular mannerisms.

In the remake, two mischievous brothers (Aki and Pawpaw) who try to make a life for themselves coincidentally fall into the fame and wealth they craved for through the help of social media.

This welcomes them into a world of pleasures, pressures, lies, deceit and enmity.

Aki and Paw Paw Epic Run was produced by Charles Okpaleke, Play Network Studios team and Film One Entertainment.

It was written by Stephen Boyo and Ozioma Ogbaji, and produced by Chris Odeh, Mimi Bartels and Agozie Agwu.

The producers said the remake brings back all the nostalgia from the original version.

The film stars – Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Osu, Stan Nze, Uti Nwachukwu, Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Hanks Anuku and more.

Aki and Pawpaw epic run will be out in cinemas nationwide from Friday.

Vintage Nollywood

The stars of the night, Aki and Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw,made a grand entrance in a black vintage Mercedes-Benz.

They both rocked vintage outfits that were reminiscent of the styles that were in rocked in nollywood during the late 1990s.

Another Nollywood celebrity that captivated the audience’s attention was, Somadina Anyama.

The reality tv star dressed like Nkem Owoh in ‘Osuofia in London’ and he did stand out in a brown suit, a rugged tie, witn a ‘Ghana must go’ bag held across the shoulders.

BBNaija’s Nengi was also one of the guests who understood the assignment.

Nengi rocked a black short skirt and a crop top which was reminiscent of Genevieve Nnaji or Rita Dominic in one of these 90s Nollywood University movies.

It was a star studded event with many entertainers like Uti Nwachukwu, Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Williams Uchemba, Toyin Abraham, Josh too Funny and Warri Pikin in attendance.

Aki and Pawpaw

Although Aki and Pawpaw have taken a backseat from the limelight, they have remained an integral part of Nollywood.

They were an integral and unforgettable part of the adult stage of the Baby Boomers, the childhood and youth phase of the Millenials, and even the Gen Zs as they are popularly used as memes and GIFs.

Seeing Aki and Pawpaw back on our screens is definitely going to resonate with every age bracket.

Here are some pictures from the event