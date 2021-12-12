Nkechi Blessing got her first shot at fame when she produced her first movie, ‘Omoege Lekki’ in 2015, starring herself, alongside Yinka Quadri.

The following year, the movie won the MAYA Awards and she was nominated in the Revelation of the year category.

Lately, the actress who has a love-hate relationship with her fans, has been in the news because of her affair with her politician boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, and many controversies.

In this interview, the 32-year-old movie star speaks about her career and the deal breaker in her relationship.

Excerpts:

PT: You produced your first movie in 2015. Did you make your acting debut in the same year?

Nkechi: My first-ever produced movie was 2015. That was not my entry o. I bagged my first-ever movie role in 2007 and funny enough it was in the English sector (Nollywood). The movie was ‘Through the fire’ produced by Emem Isong. The competition in the English sector was too much so I had to look for my way around the Yoruba movie industry, and my first feature was in a Yoruba movie in 2008. That was ‘Khafila’ by Kemi Korede.

PT: Some people still argue about your tribe. Where were you born ?

Nkechi: I was born in Lagos, Surulere to be precise. That is why a lot of people think I am Yoruba. I’m obviously Igbo.

Growing up was fun. I am from a family of 4; the second child of my mom. They have always supported my dreams and everything I aspire to do in life. Though my dad is late, growing up was fun. I was not born with a silver spoon, but I’ve got several silver spoons.

PT: You once said domestic violence and not cheating could make you walk out of your relationship. So, cheating is not a deal breaker for you?

Nkechi: The reason I said cheating is not enough to make one leave a marriage is this. A lot of ladies only see text messages; they only see pictures; they only see calls, from these ladies to their man, and to them, they think it is enough to pick up a fight.

I can categorically tell you that not up to 10 per cent of these women have caught their husbands red handed with a woman. Because these men are so smart, they won’t even let you catch them.

The only thing they see is a girl calling at odd hours; text messages; and that is not enough for me to leave my husband. I have never had any experience in this regard . I can even beat my chest, and tell you that none of my boyfriends ever cheated on me. Because I don’t care; I don’t want to think about it; that is not why I am in a relationship. If we are dating, I should trust you enough to believe that you are dating me alone.

PT: Some call your shape ‘bad’ while some call it ‘mad’ shape, mostly on social media, how have you been coping with men ?

Nkechi: That is why I have been wearing bubu. See, it is normal. These things happen when you wear some type of clothes and no matter the kind of clothes you wear, if you have a big bumbum, it will show. If you like wear iro and buba; if you like wear bubu. I cannot tell them to stop; when it is not that I don’t have what they are admiring.

PT: Any bad experiences?

Nkechi: None. At least nobody has attempted to shred my clothes and say they want to see my shape by force or fire. So, none..

PT: You recently commented on Annie and 2baba’s marital issue. I recall you saying that social media is not a court, did you say this on purpose ?

Nkechi: Is social media a court? I told someone that, if they ban social media, will people die? If what happened to Twitter, happens to Instagram, where would people take their matter to? How have we been living before Instagram. I have said it before, the moment my man takes our issue to Instagram, that is the end of the relationship.

I didn’t meet you on social media, so why do you think social media is the best place to take our issue? If we talk about it and we are not coming to a conclusion, we’ll go our separate ways. Instagram will only make it get worse. See the way Annie came out. The brother-in-law was coming at her over and over again. It didn’t stop there. Definitely, one or two people would say something that would hurt her ego, and he’d want to reply. It would not be that Annie said anything, but he might go and read comments and see things that would trigger him. Anyway, thank God they have sorted out their issues. At least today, everyone is smiling.

PT: Mompha recently called you and someone stupid, any truce ?

Nkechi: Mompha and I are not fighting o. We are always talking. He’s my padi. He only made that comment so that we can stop fighting. He was the one who actually resolved our issue, me and that other person, behind closed doors. What caused the fight between me and the other person was actually someone else entirely. Because they know Mompha to be friends to both of us, they attached who I was referring to to Mompha, but he knows he’s not the one I was referring to. So he called both of us and was like why are you two making it look like it is me that is making you fight. I’ve never had issues with Mompha and I can never have issues with him, because he’s my very good friend.

PT: What are your career aspirations ?

Nkechi: In my acting career, the only thing I’m looking at getting now is to break into Hollywood, because I’ve tried for Nollywood.

In fact, I’m not always there . I do other things; I have other businesses I’m facing. But if it is about my career, the next phase and the peak of my career that I’m looking to go into now is Hollywood, where I will be on set with the likes of Angelina Jollie and the rest of them.

PT: Have you resolved your friction with TAMPAN ?

Nkechi: Those people? I was done with them before they were done with me. Honestly. They did not just realise it. When you are tired of some people, then they think that without us she can’t breathe. They just use their own hands to make it easier for me to leave. I have other things I’m doing so they are not my problem.

I’m cool with them o. We’ve settled our issues and everybody has moved on. They are not my issue now.

PT: You and your hubby are both in the limelight, don’t you think making your relationship private will help it last ?

Nkechi: Instagram has strengthened our relationship, they don’t know, they think they are scattering it.

When these jobless bloggers, especially one idiotic one that I’m not ready to give free publicity, once he/she starts her rubbish, they think they can break us. When they start posting the ‘gbas gbos’ about me will make my man leave me. But they don’t know that it is those things that he likes about me. The controversies are the things he likes about me. If they know they will stop it; but they should not stop, they can continue. They are showing our mistakes to our faces and we are working on it behind closed doors. So, thanks to all of them. I don’t know how to do a relationship, they are the ones teaching me.

PT: What’s your dream career aside from acting?

Nkechi: I have not thought of any other career apart from being in the limelight. If I were not acting, maybe.. nothing in my head apart from being in the faces of people.

PT: Your hubby is a politician, would you also like contesting someday ?

Nkechi: From the outset, I never liked politics, but now I’m married to a politician. You see, there is no way I won’t go into politics eventually. I don’t like politics but if I’ll do it, it will be Ekiti State or Abeokuta

PT: What is cooking with Omoluabi? We notice you are always around the Omoluabi empire in Ogun State ?

Nkechi: It is a partnership for life. I have ventured into the real estate business, following my appointment as the Managing Director of Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited.

The appointment took effect on December 1, 2021 in Abeokuta the Ogun state capital.

Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited is a chain of business which comprises five businesses and a foundation, including, Splash Estate Limited, Omoluabi Estate, Homes and Construction Limited, Coded Media and Allied Concepts Limited, Oodua Estate Limited, Omoluabi FM and Jaw Jaw Africa Community Media Support Foundation.