A popular Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus, on Thursday, celebrated her “20 years on stage” and debuted a trim figure to the amazement of guests and fans.

The star-studded event which was held at the Monarch Event Centre Lekki, Lagos, had the likes of Fuji maestro Kwam 1, Davido, Toyin Abraham, Ijabo ojo and other celebrities in attendance.

Badmus began her acting career in 2000 and became famous eight years after she featured in Funke Akindele’s blockbuster ‘Omo Ghetto’.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ms Badmus shared a video of some career high points and scenes from the movies she featured in over the last two decades.

She wrote: “Today is the day that the Lord has made I am so happy and excited, I can’t wait to have you all”

The plus-size actress, who was the cynosure of all eyes, made a grand entrance at the event’s red carpet in a beautiful bejewelled nude-coloured dress which fit like a glove.

The boisterous actress arrived at the venue in a black Rolls Royce executive ride and escorts leaving cameramen and fans scrambling to take photographs of her.

The 38-year-old actress also received a massive show of love and congratulatory messages from her colleagues and fans at the event.

Comedian Ali baba and Ushbebe were the anchors and they also supervised the cutting of the massive five-tier cake and as expected, they had the guests reeling with laughter.

The actress also launched a book at the occasion.

The highpoint was Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike’s appearance.

Pretty Mike stormed with 24 men and women painted white and clad in only underwear.

The actress, who has been working out in recent months, has been flaunting her new figure on Instagram.

Check out photos from the event below