Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro has cried out to Nigerians, seeking financial assistance amidst health challenges.

The ailing actor who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday said he has conducted a series of tests to ascertain the nature of his ailment to no avail. He also said he has sold all his properties while moving from one hospital to another in search of a solution.

The veteran actor who became a household name after he starred in the 1986 television drama, “Arelu”, told this newspaper that he can not walk properly and is experiencing excruciating pains in his body. He pleaded for financial assistance from Nigerians.

He also complained about his colleagues, who he said had failed to reach out or help him.

In May 2021, the actor attended the Sanguonge Church of all Nations where he was healed by late TB Joshua. Before the encounter, he said he suffered from an illness that caused decay in his leg.

When he spoke with this newspaper, the veteran actor also confirmed that he was indeed healed by the late philanthropic prophet after battling ill health for two years.

Appeal

Fadeyi said he would appreciate any form of help he can receive from Nigerians. He showered prayers and blessings upon anyone who had helped him, while he appealed and solicited support, he said,

“I need help from everyone that has smiled by watching me on TV. ”

While confirming that he is still interested in acting, he revealed that he has written a movie that he would love to produce titled “Fadeyi Oloro Ogbodoku”, meaning ‘Fadeyi must not die’ but can’t do that until after adequate treatment.

Abandoned by politicians

Meanwhile, during an interview on a Yoruba programme, ‘Agbagba’, the actor said despite working with people in authority he had been left alone to suffer, he said amidst tears:

“The suffering is too much, despite my closeness to the government- governors and ministers, I worked with them with all I had and almost lost my life in the process. They should all come to my aid now that I need them.”

Explaining his closeness to politicians, the actor said: “I was not a politician, I only worked for them. When it is time for their campaign, I will volunteer to do whatever they want me to do not only for them but for all of the South-west.”

According to Fadeyi, he had worked with a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, and other top politicians which included Raji Fashola, and Lai Mohammed, the minister of information. He said when he reached out to them they did not get any positive response.

He said: “I don’t want to reveal some secrets involved in my association with them before they became who they are. Including Rauf Aregbesola and Lai Mohammed.”

“I have been calling them, but no response from them. They should help me too. I also worked for Sanwo-Olu and I even called his secretary recently, Prince Adedeji, saying that I need their help, that they want me dead before they come to my aid. They want to say RIP but I forbid it.”.

The veteran actor who hails from Igbra-Odo in Ekiti State, also mentioned that Kayode Fayose cannot deny knowing him.

Fadeyi has starred in many Yoruba movies like, ‘Alagbara Ilu’, ‘Jagun Ina’, ‘Inu Bibi’, ‘IJA Abija’, ‘Osimi Ika’, ‘Adani Lori’, ‘Fitu Fona’, ‘Ruke Rudo’ ,’ Bola Ele’, ‘Ade Ogun’ and many others.