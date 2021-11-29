The 17th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), came to a grand end on Sunday at a Gala night held at the Marriot Hotel in Lagos.

The Esiri brothers’ ‘Eyimofe’ also known as ‘This Is My desire’, stole the spotlight of this year’s AMAA, bagging five prizes at the awards, including the prestigious Best Director and Best Nigerian Film awards. ‘Eyimofe’ was directed by Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri.

The movie takes an unflinching look at the unrelenting desire to escape to a better life abroad by whatever means.

However, Eyimofe lost out in the AMAA category for Best Film, which was won by Somalia’s, ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’, directed by Khadar Ayderus Ahmed.

Also, the Best Actor in a Leading Role prize was won by Omar Abdi from ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’, beating Nigerian stars Lateef Adedimeji (Ayinla), Nonso Bassey (La Femme Anjola), and Jude Akuwudike (Eyimofe) to the award.

The Gravedigger’s Wife is Somalia’s first-ever submission for the Academy Awards, in AMAA’s tradition, the movie would represent Africa at The Oscars.

Joan Agaba, also won the Best Actress Leading Role, beating Rita Dominic (La Femme Anjola) and Funke Akindele (Omo Ghetto: The Saga) who were among the nominees for that category.

The Gala Night which was hosted by Chioma Omeruah (Chigul), and Stanley Chibuna (Funny Bone), featured the Award presentation to recognise the excellence of professionals in the film industry across Africa.

Founded by Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, for the past 17 years, AMAA has consistently supported and celebrated African cinema.

Here is the full list of winners:

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Meat – Uganda (WINNER)

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

Softie – Kenya (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

Three Leaves (Haiti) – WINNER

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)

African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US) – WINNER

Race Today Documentary (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

Ride Share (US) – WINNER

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK) WINNER

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) – WINNER

AMAA 2021 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

African American (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Fried BarryTecora – The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

Nneka The Pretty Serpent StainFried Barry (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

The Citation (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Eyimofe (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ayinla (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Eyimofe (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

Collision Course (WINNER)

AMAA 2021- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Eyimofe (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

Wilma Muremera – Shaina (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kelechi Udegbe – Collision Course (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Hazel Hinda – Hairareb (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Joan Agaba – Stain (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria) (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe) (WINNER)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

The Grave Digger’s Wife (Somalia) (WINNER)