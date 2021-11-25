Popular Yoruba comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, who died on Monday, has been laid to rest at his Ikorodu, Lagos home.

Mr Omidina was buried on Thursday in the presence of friends, colleagues and family.

The president of Theatre Arts & Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, was present at the burial to pay his last respects.

Other actors that were present include Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Modupe Johnson, Murphy Afolabi and others.

Baba Suwe, 63, died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The news of his demise came as a surprise to his colleagues and fans.

Baba Suwe, who started his acting career in 1971, became famous after he featured in a movie titled ‘Omolasan’.

His popularity soared with many households and fans gathering in front of their televisions to watch the comic actor in the early years of his career.

The late actor featured in several films including Iru Esin, produced in 1997; Jaiye jaiye, and others.

Burial Controversies

Meanwhile, there was a controversy between Islamic clerics and family members over his burial.

The disagreement reportedly caused a delay in the burial.

The lead cleric, Sheikh Ahamad Olanrewaju Alfulanny, claimed there were “un-islamic practices” exhibited by the family in the burial arrangement of the deceased actor.

The cleric pointed out that the normal practice in Islam is to bury a dead person within few hours of being pronounced dead, but the family delayed the burial till three days after.

“There are so many things that they are doing, that are un-Islamic, they put his body in a casket, some other well-wishers even said they want to take his body round, but the family has told us they won’t bury him with his body inside the casket,” he told The Nation newspaper in an interview.

Despite the controversies, Baba Suwe was laid to rest at his house at Ikorodu, Lagos.

Health Complications

Baba Suwe, who dominated the Yoruba movie industry for decades and won several awards, began to suffer several health complications after his prolonged detention by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA arrested and detained the actor in October 2011, at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, on the suspicion that he ingested cocaine wraps.

Baba Suwe was detained for 24 days and was released after he was granted bail by Justice Yetunde Idowu of the Ikeja High Court.

This incident not only caused his acting career to nosedive, but also resulted in health complications.

Several friends and families have eulogised him following his death.