Popular Yoruba comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, is dead.
He was 63.
One of his children, Adesola Omidina, broke the news of his death on his official Instagram handle on Monday afternoon.
He described his death as sudden.
Details later
