The organisers of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards have announced plans to bestow Special Recogniation Awards on the late Nigerian filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, and veteran actress, Madam Kofo, for their contributions to Nollywood.

Seun Oloketuyi, BON Awards organiser, said both personalities would be honoured at the 2021 BON Awards scheduled for December 11, at Lokoja, Kogi State.

Mr Oloketuyi stated that it is important to celebrate our known and recognised industry icons. He said “Not only does this encourage the spirit of growth in the industry, but we would also be doing these three parties a major disservice if we do not recognise them.

“Madam Kofo is a veteran who has quietly worked on putting Nollywood on the map of world for more than five decades. A thespian with both stage and screen presence, Madam Kofo worked with the likes of the late Hubert Ogunde and is today still relevant. Such a woman deserves all the accolades we can give her.

“Africa Magic is perhaps another underserved brand. Nollywood of today owes a lot to that brand, and because it is an organisation, we many times forget to give them the credit they deserve, which is why we have deemed it fit to recognise them and say thank you for their contributions to the industry.

“Finally came Chico Ejiro. This special recognition even though posthumous struck the team the most because we would have loved that he was alive to receive the award himself. Many in Nollywood owe their careers and success to Chico and even though we are sad to have lost him, this award is to help people remember his enormous contribution to the industry.”

Chico Ejiro

Before his death, Ejiro, fondly called Mr Prolific, was a veteran Nigerian movie director, screenwriter, and producer.

He was the most popular Nigerian filmmaker from the late 90s to the early 2000s.

He directed over 80 films which included block bluster movies like Full Moon (1998), Blood money (1997), Outcast (2001), Outkast (2001/2002), Ashanti (2003) and Deadly Desire (2004).

He died on Christmas day December 25, 2020, from a seizure at the age of 57 and was buried on February 20, 2021.

Madam Kofo

Nollywood veteran actress, Abiola Atanda, is popularly known as ‘Madam Kofo’.

The veteran is known for her gigantic and unique gele styles in movies.

Most younger Nigerians would not know that Madam Kofo, who has dominated the acting scenes for 51 years, was part of the Hubert Ogunde Theatre group way back.

She featured in movies like Alter Ego (2017), The Narrow Path (2006), and The Campus Queen (2004).

Oluketuyi says the 2021 BON Awards promises to be the most superlative so far as.

The host governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised stars, guests, and other industry professionals a show like no other.