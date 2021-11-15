‘In My Room’, a new music-comedy show by a popular Nigerian comedian, Kehinde Peter, well-known as Kenny Blaq, is set to screen on NETFLIX on November 17.

The hilarious production is licensed by Netflix to stream to audiences across the world and launch the 27-year-old to regions such as the rest of Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Speaking about his new project, the stand-up comedian said ‘In My Room’, a one-man show was shot in Lagos in the thick of the covid-19 pandemic.

“On Christmas Day last year, I created an intimate music comedy event for a few of my fans, as a test shoot for my first ever special attempt, after seeing a lot of it on Netflix. I’m elated that the test shoot has now been licensed exclusively by Netflix.

“Getting on an international VOD platform has always been the goal for me. For all the hours I spent on Netflix watching some of my favourite comedians such as Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle, I knew my day would come.”

” For me, this is just the beginning, we haven’t scratched the surface. I want to bring all my unique relatable funny experiences to entertain people of all cultures and colour on-demand anywhere in the world. Everyone around me knows the premium that I place on quality content production, some think I’m crazy. Getting in bed with Netflix validates me.”

In My Room

‘In my room’ is a comedy special, which was shot in Lagos.

Kenny Blaq said on the show, he reflects on a year spent indoors amid COVID-19, riffing on airport customs, his love life, and more.

To herald the release, Kennyblaq’s Unic Made Entertainment in collaboration with Blue Pictures Distribution Limited will host a premiere at Blue Cinemas, Onikan, Lagos, on the release date, November 17.

The popular comedian, who stages an annual comedy show, ‘The Oxymoron with Kenny Blaq’ has won multiple awards including The Future Awards Africa Prize, Naija FM Comedy Awards, and the 2016 MEAMA where he bagged the Best Comedy Act in Nigeria.