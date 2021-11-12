The ongoing alleged rape case of Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Imiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been adjourned for the fifth time in three months.

The hearing of the case was originally billed for Friday at the Ikeja special offences court in Lagos.

Shortly after the case was adjourned, Baba Ijesha’s lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, told PREMIUM TIMES that the case was adjourned because the prosecution counsel had failed to produce their last set of witnesses in court.

Mr Ogala said the prosecution witness, a police officer, was recently transferred to Badagry and was therefore unable to make it down to Ikeja for the hearing on Friday.

He said: “The Counsel to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, said that the witnesses who were supposed to be the last witnesses for the prosecution counsel were absent in court. This is because one of the witnesses, a police officer, was recently transferred to Badagry from Yaba. Efforts to bring her to court were abortive because she is yet to document her transfer’.

The name of the witnesses was not revealed since they did not appear in court.

This informed the judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo’s, decision to adjourn the hearing to November 19, 2021 and December 2, 2021, respectively to enable the prosecution counsel to present their last two witnesses.

Baba Ijesha and his accuser, Princess, were both present in court.

Baba Ijesha seems to have ‘a long way to justice’ as he has been facing trial since July for allegedly molesting a minor seven years ago.

The survivor is the foster daughter of his female colleague, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess.

Background

The trial has been trailed with several shocking revelations from forensic reports and medical reports conducted on the survivor and police reports.

The court is yet to hear from Baba Ijesha’s witnesses.

Baba Ijesha was arrested on April 22 and later released on May 17.

He was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.