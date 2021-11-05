The trial of the embattled Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Imiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, resumed at Ikeja special offences court on Friday.

The comic actor is standing trial for allegedly molesting a minor, the foster daughter of his female colleague, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess, seven years ago.

Baba Ijesha’s trial has been trailed with several shocking revelations from forensic reports and medical reports conducted on the survivor.

The actor was arrested on April 22 and released on May 17.

He was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Court proceedings

The prosecution counsel presented to the court a witness from the State CID at Yaba, Lagos State, where the case was investigated by ASP Wahab Haibe, after a team of policemen from Sabo police station had investigated the matter.

Mr Haibe said the case ”was brought to him after ASP Musa and inspector Blessing investigated the same matter, although the defendant complained that the latter set of police had a certain affiliation with the complainant.”

Mr Haibe gave the court testimonial statements written on behalf of Baba Ijesha by Abigail Omame, a police officer, wherein he confessed that he had molested the minor.

He also said that within the course of his investigation, Ade Daramola, whom he described as a neighbour of the complainant had also confessed to having molested the survivor.

In one of the police reports presented to the court, a lady, Tosin, also testified that Baba Ijesha had also molested her, some time ago in Ikorodu.

Tosin, according to the ASP’s testimony, is a one-time neighbour of Baba Ijehsa, who claimed that she was also allegedly molested by him while they lived at Ikorodu.

However, according to Mr Haibe, Baba Ijesha denied the allegations, adding that he never lived in Ikorodu.

However, to verify the lady’s claims the police visited the actor’s former abode in Ikorodu. There, his then landlord confirmed that Baba Ijesha was indeed his tenant. The landlord’s report was also presented in court.

The police investigator also presented a video CD containing Baba Ijesha’s confessions at the police station to the court.

Mr Haibe said the video was obtained through a phone recording and later converted to a CD at the police station.

Video clip

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, instructed the court to play the video CD so as to determine the authenticity of the content.

From a one-minute clip of the video which PREMIUM TIMES viewed, Baba Ijesha who was dressed in a white hoodie and seated in the interrogation room of the police could be heard agreeing that he molested the minor.

He could be heard saying, “I assaulted her, I licked her hand…”

The police officer also hinted that the CD also contained the survivor’s testimony.

Cross-examination

Baba Ijesha’s lead counsel, Babatunde Ogala, and other lawyers on the team vehemently opposed the report and video evidence.

Mr Ogala noted that according to the ASP’s statements in court, most of the witnesses were brought to the police by the complainant.

In a lighter mood, he described the complainant as the chief investigator, and not the police.

Mr Ogala also stated that the reports wherein Baba Ijesha confessed to molesting the minor were not factual.

He said the actor made the statements under duress as he was beaten and forced by the police to make such statements.

The lawyer also noted that the reports were not written by his client and there was no lawyer present when the videos or reports were made, as such, should not be accredited to him.

Mr Ogala also highlighted the inconsistency in the police’s report, because the ASP who had testified never visited the scene of the crime.

He also noted that the video which was recorded through a Samsung phone was not captured in the police reports. In addition, he said the ASP had also failed to correlate the said Tosin and Ade Daramola testimonies to the case at hand.

Ijesha lawyers said the ASP was not directly involved in the investigations, as most of the reports made were coming from people whom the complainant had recommended to the police, and the investigator failed to prove to the court otherwise.

The case was adjourned to November 12, when the prosecution counsel would present their last sets of evidence.