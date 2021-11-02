Nollywood star, Ini Edo, is of the opinion that the ‘Okirika’ business goes beyond just secondhand clothing.

The other side of this lucrative trade is hilariously captured in a new comedy series, ‘Okirika’, in which she features alongside notable social media comedians and mainstream actors.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the set and makeshift market the producers constructed in Ajah, Lagos, for the purpose of the series and also saw snippets from the shoot of the comic series which is due for release on December 9.

During an interview with this newspaper, Edo, who is a lead cast in the series, shared what fans should expect from the sitcom.

According to her, the comic series explores the underworld of crime scenes, especially what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up.

She also said her character is an interesting one because she had to blend in a life that isn’t hers as an undercover agent just because she needed to get to the bottom of these particular crime scenes.

She said: “So there are a lot of lessons to be learned. It’s a way of letting people know that most times things are not really the way that they appear; that there are people who do a lot of things and cover them up with what the public wants to see.

‘‘So, it tells its audience to be careful about the kind of lifestyle that they want to emulate. Most times, things are not really what they seem when you see other people’s lives and you feel it’s all perfect and rosy and wants to be like them.

You don’t really know who these people really are. It’s good to be content with what you do, work hard, and don’t try to be somebody else.

Set for release December 9 on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes, the story is told in a highly-packed comedy that is laced with lots of humour.

With a prominent cast lined up for the comedy series, drawn from social media comedians and mainstream actors, the producers say the storyline was written to entertain viewers while passing a moral message.

The cast includes Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Yvonne Jegede, Broda Shaggi, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma), Denrele Edun and Chigul.

Others are Adebayo Ridwan (Isbae U), Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, Jide Kosoko, Priscilla Ojo, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Ariyiike Owolagba, Yinka Quadri, Layole Oyatogun, Small Doctor, and Yerins Abraham, among others.

The comedy series was produced by Muka Ray, while Iyabo Ojo doubles as an actor and project coordinator.

Inspiration

The producer of the series, Mr Ray, said ‘Okirika’ has an uncommon storyline, twists, and turns, that fans would really love to watch.

On the inspiration behind the series, he said “I was driving through Yaba and I saw a lot of pretty ladies and students buying Okirika. And some will even say, ‘my parent sent it from the UK. Meanwhile, it’s Okirika they are wearing, living in lies and fake life. So, I did further research and developed something relatable, yet uncommon storyline. Then, we assembled the audience’s favourite acts to produce something very funny.

“Fortunately, StarTimes was aiming to deepen its investment in Nollywood to enrich family entertainment. The idea StarTimes brings up aligns with the picture in my head which is to produce something uncommon. In December, Okirika will be unveiled on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes.”