The Africa Film Academy organisers have announced the list of nominees for the 17th edition of the award.

The AMAA 2021 nominations announcement was held at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend.

While announcing the nominees for the 26 categories, the head of the jury, Steve Ayorinde, said movies were submitted from different countries of the continent. He also noted that the 2021 list of Nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers across the continent.

Among the nominees, the film Gravedigger’s Wife from Somalia received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like an award for best film in African Language, the award for best actor in a leading role, and best director.

The film, which is a co-production of companies from France, Somalia, Germany, and Finland, tells the story of Guled (Omar Abdi), a gravedigger in Djibouti, who is struggling to raise money to pay for surgery when his wife Nasra (Yasmin Warsame) becomes gravely ill with kidney disease.

‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ was also Somalia’s first official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2021 Academy Awards and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

Movies like Nyara (Tanzania) Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Nigeria), Eyimofe (Nigeria), African American (South Africa), and Ayinla (Nigeria) also received multiple nominations.

Nigerian actress and Big Brother Naija star, Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bam-Bam) was nominated in “Best Young/Promising Actor” for her role in the movie Collision Course.

Mr Ayorinde also revealed that Nollywood movies like ‘Citation’, ‘Omo Ghetto’, ‘The Thousand Broken Butterfly’, ‘Bad Comments’, and the ‘Lady Called Life’ are among the 40 out of 500 movies submitted for this award this year.

Critetria for nomination

Mr Ayorinde noted that the nominated movies ‘’speak the language of cinema’’ and have high production values.

While explaining the nomination process, he said that each movie entry undergoes different processes before nomination.

He said, “More than 400 films that came into Africa and the African diaspora, they don’t come directly to the Jury, there are different stages of adjudicating, the college screeners, would first screen out, to see, did they make the requirement of the time, the second college would do their own shortlisting, before 40 or above would come to the jury, for different categories, it’s been intensive.”

He also said the eight movies, which were eventually nominated in the best film category, were from different parts of Africa and post-pandemic movies.

According to him, unlike past editions, this year, Nigeria movies are competing in highly technical categories, which shows that Nollywood has evolved.

The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2021, at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Nigeria and will be televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and other countries worldwide. The AMAAs is the biggest gathering of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa. Since 2005, AMAA has been celebrating the excellence of Africa’s cinema.

Here is the full list of nominations for AMAA 2021:

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1) Meat – Uganda

2) Enroute – BourkinaFasso

3) A Better Friend – Ghana

4) Find Me By The River – South Africa

5) In Extremis – DRC

6) Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire

7) The Long Night In Abuja – Nigeria

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

1) Room 5 – Ghana

2) Shaka-InklosiYamakhosi – South Africa

3) The Pyramid – Egypt

4) Mofiala – Togo

5) Lady Buckit& the Motley Mopster – Nigeria

6) A Thousand Fate – Uganda

7) White Nights – Algeria

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1) Softie – Kenya

2) The Sacred Woods – Tunisia

3) Postcard – Morocco

4) Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria

5) Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa

6) Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC

7) Noboth – Uganda

8) Zindet – Niger

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

1) Three Leaves (Haiti)

2) In Other News (Canada)

3) Blue (US)

4) The Berne Identity (Switzerland)

5) No Comprendo (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

1) Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)

2. African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US)

3. Race Today Documentary (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

1) Ride Share (US)

2) Hal King (US)

3) Residue (US)

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

1) Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK)

2) First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)

3) K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa&Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)

4) Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

1) Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)

2) Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)

3) The Golddigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

4) Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundler (South Africa)

5) Nyara – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)

6) Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)

AMAA 2021 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

1) African American

2) Buried

3) Oba Bi Olorun

4) Tecora

5) Eagles Wing

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

1) Fried Barry

2) Tecora

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) The Takers

5) Mission To Rescue

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

1) Nneka The Pretty Serpent

2) Stain

3) Fried Barry

4) The Takers

5) Mission to Rescue

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

1) The Citation

2) Nyara (The Kidnapper)

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) This Lady Called Life

5) Hotel on the Koppies

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

1) Hairareb

2) African American

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) Eyimofe

5) La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

1) Tecora

2) The Takers

3) Nyara (The Kidnapping)

4) The Gravedigger’s Wife

5) Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1) Ayinla

2) Black Medusa

3) Stain

4) Nyara (The Kidnapping)

5) The Gravedigger’s Wife

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

1) Mission to Rescue

2) Omo Ghetto: The Saga

3) Nyala (The Kidnapping)

4) Fried Barry

5) Eyimofe

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

1) Chasing Lullaby

2) Where I Come From

3) Stain

4) Collision Course

5) Hairareb

AMAA 2021- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

1) Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

2) Ayinla

3) Eyimofe

4) The Citation

5) Omo Ghetto: The Saga

6) La Femme Anjola

7) Collision Course

8) Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

1) WilmahMuremera – Shaina

2) OluwabamikeOlawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collision Course

3) Faith Fidel – Where I Come From

4) David Weda – Bangarang

5) Bertha Abdallah – Nyara (The Kidnapping)

6) Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1) MulshidMugabire – Monica

2) Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course

3) Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa

4) Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies

5) Bimbo Manuel – Gone

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1) Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

2) NaanaHayford – Chasing Lullaby

3) TumiMorake – Seriously Single

4) Hazel Hinda – Hairareb

5) Ini Edo – The Citation

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1) Gary Green – Fried Barry

2) Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla

3) Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue

4) Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe

5) Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife

6) David Njavera – Hairareb

7) NonsoBassey – La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1) Lucie Memba Bois – Buried

2) FunkeAkindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

3) Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa

4) Joan Agaba – Stain

5) PhumiMthembu – African American

6) Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola

7) Claudine de Groot – Hairareb

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

1) Shaina – Beatrice Masvaure Alf (Zimbabwe)

2) African American – MuziMthembu (South Africa)

3) Eyimofe – Chuko&AyieEsiri (Nigeria)

4) The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) * Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi& Ismael (Tunisia)

5) Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

1) Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)

2) Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)

3) Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)

4) Morris Mugisha – (Stain)

5) Chuko&AyieEsiri – (Eyimofe)

6) OshoveliShipoh – (Hairareb)

7) Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara/The Kidnapping)

8) Youssef Chebbi& Ismael – (Black Medusa)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

1) Mission To Rescue (Kenya)

2) Fried Barry (South Africa)

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia)

4) Stain (Uganda)

5) Eyimofe (Nigeria)

6) Hairareb (Namibia)

7) Nyara: The Kidnapping (Tanzania)

8) Black Medusa (Tunisia)