Stanley Chibuna, a Nigerian comedian, popularly called “Funnybone”, on Wednesday; said he bagged his first romantic role in the latest Showmax original, “Ghana Jollof”.

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) winner disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Funnybone, in the latest Showmax original, “Ghana Jollof”, plays Jasper”, a first-class graduate who moved to Ghana in search of greener pastures after failing to secure a job in Nigeria.

He acted alongside Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, for the first time.

” It was actually my first time being in a romantic space with a female on set, I have never done scenes where I had to kiss or hug somebody.

“But shout out to Joselyn Dumas for her skill and professionalism, she gave me the vibe and energy I needed to make the scene work, she would say to me, ‘calm down’.

“If it was someone else, I probably would not have done that scene as well as I did it, she gave me the freedom I needed.

“But on the whole, Joselyn is really cool, when she walks into the room, it is all good vibes, she is smiling, talking to you, and wants you to be on the same wavelength with her, she earned my respect for life,” he said.

Playing Jasper

About his character in the film, Funnybone said Jasper is caught in the emotional triangle between Abena and Jackie who both work in Kweku’s company; he is very laid back, funny and an absolute pain in Kweku’s behind.

Funnybone confessed that he shares certain traits with the character in Ghana Jollof in real life.

“I share Jasper’s humour in real life but I am not a nerd, am also intelligent like Jasper but am not a first class student because I cannot kill myself,” he said.

On how he got the role, Funnybone said: “Right after the AMVCA, Basketmouth told me he had something he would like us to do together and that was it.About eight months later, he gave me the script to read and asked me to come through so we could discuss it.

“As someone I had worked with for a long time, I think he understood what I could do, and my range, the role challenged me but I liked it because it is my first time doing drama and not just sitcoms.

“Sitcoms come naturally to me, unlike drama where I have to be serious and funny at the same time.

“Something about me a lot of people don’t know is that I like to be in my lane, if I wasn’t filming or out working I would be home with the air condition and television on while watching something or just sleeping,” he said.

He said acting in the Ghana Jollof was evident that he was pushing his craft beyond the Nigerian borders.

He said the attribute he admired most with the Ghanaians was that they were never in a hurry.

“Ghanaians are not in a hurry like we are, if I was in Ghana, I wouldn’t be complaining about a 6a.m. call time, whereas in Lagos, you could shoot from 5a.m. till the next day. Ghanaians are chill; they take their time.

(NAN)