BBNaija star, Pere Egbe, has snagged his first-ever movie award nomination.

The fast-rising actor has been nominated in the Best Kiss in a movie category in 2021 Best of Nollywood Awards (BON).

He was also nominated for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role (English). His role in ‘Butterflies’ earned him both nominations.

Pere would be up against Blossom Chukwujekwe, Stan Eze, and Frederick Leonard for this year’s Best Kiss in a movie.

The Best of Nollywood (BON) awards is held annually to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry. It is known for its unique award categories like ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie’ and ‘Best Kiss in a movie’.

But year in and year out, the latter has remained the most anticipated category and for obvious reasons.

In the last 12 years, the organisers have consistently rewarded the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie.

The 2021 BON awards will be held December 11, Kogi State, and will be hosted by Denrele Edun.

Away from the interesting category, ‘RattleSnake‘ remake and ‘The Milkmaid‘ have snagged the highest nominations this year.

Strictly professional

A controversial award category no doubt, but Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, told PREMIUM TIMES that the category has no romantic undertone and is strictly professional.

What could be professional about a kiss?

Similarly, a member of the jury, Niran Adedokun, told this newspaper that the audience’s vote determines the best kiss.

He said: “The best kiss is usually voted, of course you know how people kiss basically, it must be convincing and usually it is thrown to the public. It’s about acting. There are actors who would never kiss in a scene. We want to see if the actor kisses convincingly, and the public votes for the most convincing kiss’’.

In 2020, Nollywood actors Laura Fidel and Kunle Remi emerged winners of the Best Kiss category at the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards.

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, and Nollywood actress, Odera Olivia Orji, emerged winner of the Best Kiss category in the BON Awards 2018.

In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the “Best Kiss in a Movie” award, and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage at the awards ceremony.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Of Nollywood Awards,

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

1. Stan Eze – Rattlesnake

2. Blossom Chukwueku – Hope Spring Eternal

3. Enyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi

4. Pereh Egbe – Butterflies

5. Okey Uzoeshi – Strain

6. Uzor Arukwe – Yours Regardless

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

1. Femi Adebayo – Esin

2. Lateef Adedimeji – Ka Bi osi

3. Joseph Momodu – Olufe

4. Seun Akindele – My Mirror

5. Akinola Akano – Oju

6. Samuel Oniyitan – Abeke

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)

1. Gambo Usman Kona -The Milkmaid

2. Adam Garba – Voiceless

Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

1. Shushu Abubakar – Strain

2. Sharon Nwosu – Coat of Alms

3. Osas Ighodalo – Rattlesnake

4. Sola Sobowale – Cookies Spot

5. Bolaji Ogunmola – Butterflies

6. Mary Lazarus – Homeless Home

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

1. Mercy Aigbe – Agbeke

2. Jumoke Odetola – My Mirror

3. Peju Wahab – Ijolewa

4. Kehinde Bankole – Abeke

5. Adeola Olushola – Oju

6. Omowunmi Dada – Alagogo Ide

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)

1. Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid

2. Asabe Madaki – Voiceless

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

1. Kachi Nnochiri – Butterflies

2. Femi Jacobs – Eagle Wings

3. Buchi Franklin – Rattlesnake

4. Martins Nebo – Just Kidding

5. Sani Danja – Badamasi

6. Seun Akindele – Greyish

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

1. Bolanle Ninalowo – Ete

2. Yomi Olorunlolaye – Osuka

3. Rotimi Salami – Ijolewa

4. Wole Ojo – Abeke

5. Soliu Gbolagade – Abeke

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

1. Tolulope Oke – Cookies Spot

2. Blessing Obasi – Hope Springs Eternal

3. Juliet Njemanze – Just Kidding

4. Ebenezer Eno – Yours Regardless

5. Anwuli Ijenebe – Greyish

6. Stella Ekwueme – Unconventional

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

1 Debby Shokoya – Misguided

2 Kemi Afolabi – Ikunsuni

3 Iyabo Ojo – Black Veil

4 Faturoti Ifedapo – Oju

5 Maureen Vincent – Alagogo Ide

Best Child Actress in a Movie

1. Ewomazino Amata – Miebaka

2. Adaeze Onugbo – Laurie

3. Angel Onyi Unigwe – Strain

4. Nifemi Lawal – Strain

5. Daniel Adeshina – Ijolewa

6. Craig Loughlan- Miebaka

Movie with the Best Social Message

1. Journey Home

2. Strain

3. Tethered

4. Time Tells

5. My Mirror

6. Ella

7. Hope Springs Eternal

Best Kiss in a Movie

1. Bolaji Ogunmola/Pereh Egbe – Butterflies

2. Blossom Chukwujekwe/Bolaji Ogunmola – Hope Spring Eternal

3. Stan Eze/Osas Ighodalo – Rattlesnake

4. Frederick Leonard/Bayray Mcwinzu – Greyish

Most Promising Actor of the Year

1. Akinola Akano – Oju

2. Michael Ejoor – Yours Regardless

Most Promising Actress of the Year

1. Faturoti Ifedapo – Oju

2. Adeola Olushola – Oju

3. Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid

4. Chinenye Aniemenam – Just Kidding

Best Short Film

1. When Devil Knocks

2. Canoe Boy

3. Busted

4. Journey Home

5. Homecoming

6. Soja

Movie with the Best Special Effect

1. Miebaka

2. Eagles Wings

3. The Milkmaid

4. Badamasi

5. Voiceless

Best use of food in a movie

1. Cookies Spot

2. Strain

3. Rattlesnake

4. Yours Regardless

5. Logan

Best Use of Costume in a movie

1. The Milkmaid

2. Butterflies

3. Rattlesnake

4. Oba Bi Olorun

5. Agbeke

Best use of Make-up

1. Soja

2. Milkmaid

3. Olugbeja Oloun

4. Voiceless

5. Meibaka

6. Eye of Deity (Oju)

Movie with the Best sound

1. Strain

2. Rattlesnake

3. Milkmaid

4. Abeke

5. Meibaka

Movie with the Best Soundtrack

1. Oye (Knowledge)

2. Milkmaid

3. Rattlesnake

4. Alagogo Ide

5. Logan

6. Voiceless

Movie with the Best Screenplay

1. Strain

2. Milkmaid

3. Hope Spring Eternal

4. Rattlesnake

5. Eagles Wings

6. Butterflies

Movie with the Best Editing

1. Strain

2. Milkmaid

3. Coat of Alms

4. Rattlesnake

5. Voiceless

6. Eagle Wings

Movie with the Best Production Design

1. Milkmaid

2. Miebaka

3. Badamasi

4. Voiceless

5. Rattlesnake

6. Eagle Wings

Movie with the Best Cinematography

1. The Milkmaid

2. Strain

3. Voiceless

4. Rattlesnake

5. Badamasi

6. Eagle Wings

Director of the Year

1. Uduak-Obong Patrick – Strain

2. Desmond Obviagele – The Milkmaid

3. Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake

4. Robert Peters – Voiceless

5. Paul Apel Papel- Eagle Wings

Movie of the Year

1. The Milkmaid

2. Voiceless

3. Rattlesnake

4. Strain

5. Eagle Wings

Revelation of the Year (Male)

1.Emanuel Wilson (Bigshark)

2.Babatunde Aderinloye

3. Jerry Williams

4. Badaiki John

Revelation of the Year (Female)

1.Tope Aremu

2.Stephaine Zibis

3. Bukky Olatunji

4. Bianca Ugowanne

5. Juliet. Njamaneze