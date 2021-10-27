The award-winning Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, has said she has no regrets over her failed marriage.

Finding the perfect romance in her fellow actor, Chris Attoh, on the set of Tinsel, Adegbite believed she had found her own fairy-tale. Both actors had gotten engaged in 2014 and welcomed their son, Brian, a month later.

They tied the knot on February 14, 2015, at a private wedding at the La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Unexpectedly for the actress, this perfect haven came crashing down three years into the marriage, and the news went viral.

After months of speculation and denials, in September 2017, Attoh finally admitted that his marriage to the Nollywood actress was over.

Attoh would later marry an American, Bettie Jennifer, who was shot dead in May 2019. The U.S. police officials later revealed that the deceased was married to two different men, one of whom is a convicted Baltimore drug lord.

‘Walk in the park’

In a new episode of WithChude, anchored by the founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, the actress discussed how her career turned out to be a walk in the park and how she was able to come out of her marriage scandal strong.

She also revealed how she had consistently refused to grant interviews because she had felt they would cause her more harm than good. One interviewer, in particular, had gone ahead to “make up a false interview on her behalf.”

When the actress was asked about the circumstances that led to the end of her marriage, she replied, “It didn’t work. I learned a massive lesson from that experience and it is that love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need, but it’s not everything.”

She distinguished the popular marriage mentality from hers and how it doesn’t fit into her lifestyle.

According to her, “a failed marriage is not the tragedy people make it out to be. Not every marriage is ordained by God.”

She reminisces how she had fought and prayed hard right to the end of the marriage and how she knows in her heart that she did her best.

Touching on her journey so far with her son, she explained how difficult it had been to answer the questions the seven-year-old had been coming up with.

“I know how to maneuver my way through but it’s hard to be able to strike a balance between the truth and what he needs to know.”

For her, Brian won’t always be a seven-year-old, but for now, “there are limits to what he can know”.

Tinsel

Filled with gratitude for her journey in the industry, she revealed how she became a cast member on Tinsel and how it remains one of her best life experiences.

“Tinsel happened at a time when I was fresh out of school and I was expecting humble beginnings and hustle. I was actually on another set out of Lagos when I received the call to audition and when I got there I couldn’t believe the magnitude of what I was getting on. As it was my first job, I was earning a lot monthly.”

It was on the same show that she would later meet her ex-husband, who she would marry in 2015 and shortly after, separate from in 2017.

Adegbite is best known for playing Thelema Duke in the soap opera ‘Tinsel’, and Kemi Williams in the movie ‘Flower Girl’.

She won Best Actress in a TV Series at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Her most recent movie feature was in AY Comedian’s film, ‘Merry Men’ 1 & 2 released in 2018 and 2019 respectively.