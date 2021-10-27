Nollywood actors, Ini Edo and Lateef Adedimeji, are among those to be honoured with the Face of Nollywood award at the forthcoming ENigeria Newspaper Night of Honours on October 30.

The Nigerian Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, will be the chief host at the Night of Honours, dubbed ENOH 2021, scheduled to hold on to the same day.

The event, which also coincides with the 13th anniversary of ENigeria Newspaper, will also honour notable Nigerian entertainers, personalities and business leaders.

Awardees

Some of the award recipients include:

Lateef Adedimeji

(Face of Nollywood 2021 male category)

Iniobong Edo

(Face of Nollywood, female category)

Moses Inwang

(Most Tenacious Nollywood Personality)

Soso Soberekon

(special recognition for his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian music industry)

Captain Jamil Abubakar

(will be honoured for Youth and Sports Development)

Pamilerin Adegoke

(Face of Influencer Marketing in Nigeria)

Ayo Animashaun

(Face of Media 2021)

Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Asset Management (ENigeria Newspaper Man of the Year)

Folake Oyemade of Sam and Sara Garment Factory

(Woman of the Year)

Mele kyari – GMD, NNPC

(Accountability in Public Service)

Ehi Ogebor

(CEO of the Year)

All-celebrity Symposium

The organiser, Desmond Ike-Chima, said ENOH 2021 would also feature an all-celebrity symposium, titled – “Brand Ambassador, Influencer Market, and the Social Media Revolution”.

The event would also be moderated by Godwin Ofose, the publisher of Industry Newspaper.

Some of the panelists for the symposium are: Saheed Balogun, Toyin Alausa, Jide Awobona, Wunmi Toriola, Nosa Rex, amongst others.

The night’s musical performance will be headlined by J. Martins, while comedy will be provided by Funny Bone, Acapella, and Omini.

The event will be an evening of awards, celebration with a colourful backdrop of live music performances, comedy, and all-round entertainment.

Mr Ike-Chima said his team thought it important to recognise certain entertainers whose talents have contributed to the growth of the Nigerian showbiz industry.