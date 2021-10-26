Showmax has dropped the official trailer for its first comedy-drama series in West Africa, Ghana Jollof, which premiered on Friday.

Ghana Jollof tells the sizzling story of two young Nigerians, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who moved to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

In the trailer, things startup with a first-time meeting between Nnamdi (Uzor Arukwe, who starred as dreaded crime boss Knight in Sugar Rush), Jasper (AMVCA-winning actor/comedian Funnybone), Kweku (heartthrob James Gardiner from Ghana’s popular telenovela Dede), and Romanus (AMAA nominee/Youtuber Akah Nnani).

Subsequently, Jasper and Romanus head out to Ghana to jollof, kicking off a series of adventures and misadventures.

Executive produced by Nigeria’s King of Comedy, Basketmouth, ‘Ghana Jollof’ serves up a delicious ensemble cast from both Nigeria and Ghana. This includes the likes of AMAA nominee, Joselyn Dumas, leading comedienne Jacinta Ocansey, Mawuli Gavor (Chief Daddy), reality star Portia Freelove, model and actress Brihanna Kinte.

Others are veteran actor Jackson Albert Davies (Beasts of No Nation), actress, Korkor Oyeba Mensah, and multiple award-winning comedian/actor, Kalybos, not to mention Basketmouth himself.

“I’ve always wanted to create something that would be a collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, and Ghana Jollof is a realisation of that dream,” says Basketmouth. “From the cast to the crew, everyone gave of themselves to create a show deserving to be Showmax’s first comedy-drama from West Africa. We all can’t wait for the fans to see what we’ve cooked up.

“Fans can expect to see some of their favourite stars in a whole new light. We’re cooking up a storm and can’t wait to share this tasty package with everyone. Ghana Jollof is here to serve up exceptional content that gives us a glimpse into the cultures of Nigeria and Ghana.”

‘Ghana Jollof’ is directed by AMVCA nominee Diji Aderogba, whose debut feature film, About A Boy, won the Audience Choice Award at Nollywood Film Week in Paris, France.

It will be available for streaming across Africa and in the UK. The show will have 13 episodes to devour, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Background

Earlier in the year, Showmax broke first-day streaming records in Nigeria when it launched I am LAYCON, a reality show based on Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Laycon.

It also produced the hit BBNaija-focused talk show The Buzz which was hosted by Toke Makinwa and became the second-most-watched show – after BBNaija – on the platform. The Real Housewives of Lagos is also expected to launch as a Showmax Original in early 2022.

Watch the trailer below: