The production of a new Nollywood movie titled “Green Wave” began on Saturday with the auditioning of movie talents.

The audition exercise, held at the Asset Garden, Abuja, saw movie talents assessing the characters they could play before proceeding to prove to be worthy of the roles they chose.

The successful talents will have the privilege to star alongside Segun Arinze, Ivie Ekujai, Kevin Ikeduba, Ochimana Tender, Kenechukwu Eze, John Eddie Tamuno, among other seasoned actors and actresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was part of efforts to make the movie a success.

“What I expect from the auditioning is the best cast we need for the best interpretation of the story and, God willing, I’m hopeful of getting what we need from the crop of talents who have auditioned for various roles,” the movie’s director, John Walters, later told newsmen.

Walters, who identifies himself as a “cross-director,” has also directed the Hausa movie Series, “Muqabala.”

Among his notable works done in English is “Good Citizen”, produced by Iroko TV, among other movies.

Inspiration

The movie’s producer, Ochimana Tender, said “Green Wave” tells the story of a society where law enforcers are heavily invested in fighting against the flow of illicit drugs.

He added: ‘‘But the other side of it was that at the same time there were others who are pretending to be a part of the fight but are undermining it. The movie comically portrays the fact that there are heroes among many scoundrels.”

Mr Tender went on to disclose that the movie would be out before the end of 2021, adding that “it’s going be cinematic and Netflix standard.“

When asked about the rationale behind the movie’s name, he said: “Green Wave is the name of an app developed where illicit drugs are sold. That’s how we came up with the name.”

On his part, the movie’s associate producer, Adamu Musa, touted the upcoming movie “as presenting a model that can be adopted by Nigerian authorities to effectively deal with the flow of illicit drug in Nigeria and the corruption undermining the fight.

“The movie is an advocacy which presents a model that has never been adopted before.”

(NAN)