Yoruba movie actor, Olanrewaju Imiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, has been in the news since April 22, when he was arrested for allegedly raping the foster daughter of his female colleague, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess.

The actor was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

At the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on Thursday, the Counsel to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, presented another witness in court following the viewing of the previous forensic video.

The prosecution counsel witness is a medical practitioner, Olayemi Aneikan.

Mr Adeyemi, on Wednesday, presented the forensic video, the prosecution submitted as evidence during the last sitting.

The video is an interview between the alleged 14-year-old victim and Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, a child forensic expert from Cece Yara Foundation, a child-centred non-profit organisation, which works to prevent sexual abuse and provides support and access to care for children who have been sexually abused.

Medical Report

Ms Aneikan, who presented to the court the medical reports of the survivor, told the court that four medical tests were conducted on the alleged rape victim when she was brought to the hospital by her foster mother and the police.

Ms Aneikan, who has been a medical practitioner for 11 years, said she and four other medical experts conducted the tests. According to her, the tests conducted were Hepatitis , HIV, Syphilis and pregnancy which all resulted to be negative.

She ,however, revealed that the survivor’s vagina was ruptured and added that it could be as a result of the key penetration seven years ago.

The survivor said the actor allegedly violated her with his car key seven years ago.

Cross examination

Baba Ijesha’s lead counsel, Babatunde Ogala, argued that there is a possibility that his client was not responsible for the vagina rupture since there was a discharge according to the doctors report.

Mr Ogala quizzed the doctor to ascertain if it was possible for there to be a discharge from the vagina of a seven-year-old.

He also said that the evidence was not substantial enough to prove that Baba Ijesha caused the rupture since the event happened seven years ago.

The medical practitioner, however, explained that the developmental stages of a woman’s body could begin late or early. Although she could not explicitly ascertain the development of the survivor, she maintained that the rupture could be as a result of forceful penetration.

However, the judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, adjourned the case to November 5 and 12, where the prosecution counsel would present their last three witnesses.